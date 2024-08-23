Martinwolf M&A Advisors Announces IT Exchangenet Sale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

martinwolf M&A Advisors sold IT ExchangeNet to Tim Mueller, enabling both firms to grow, enhance services, and focus on emerging IT technologies.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- martinwolf M&A Advisors, a leading M&A advisory firm specializing in middle IT services, IT and SAAS, announced the sale of IT ExchangeNet to former Martin Wolf Associates president, Tim Mueller.

Both martinwolf and IT ExchangeNet have experienced steady growth in recent years, facilitating numerous successful global IT transactions. This separation allows both firms to accelerate their respective expansion plans, enhance service offerings, and capitalize on emerging technologies in the dynamic IT landscape.

Marty Wolf , founder of martinwolf M&A Advisors, said "I have enjoyed working with Tim as a client, colleague and partner, and am confident this separation will maximize the growth opportunities that become available as a standalone company. Tim is a gifted executive and their clients will be well-served by his AI-enhanced service offering. I wish Tim and the entire IT ExchangeNet team the best in their future endeavors.”

"We are excited about this next chapter for IT ExchangeNet," said Tim Mueller, Managing Director of IT ExchangeNet. "Marty Wolf is the finest M&A advisor in the business, and I have benefitted greatly by his mentorship. Looking ahead, IT ExchangeNet will focus more on leveraging artificial intelligence platforms,

providing deep IT industry expertise and access to its global network of more than 85,000 buyers.

About martinwolf M&A Advisors

Founded in 1998, martinwolf M&A Advisors is a leading M&A advisory focused on IT services, IT supply chain and SAAS. The firm has sold eight divisions of Fortune 500 companies, closed transactions in 25+ countries and generated $6.5B+ of enterprise value.

About IT ExchangeNet

IT ExchangeNet is a leader in lower mid-market IT mergers and acquisitions focusing on leading channel partners, VARs, MSPs, and MSSPs.

