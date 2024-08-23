BEST VERSION MEDIA HONORED AS BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2024 STEVIE AWARDS FOR GREAT EMPLOYERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BROOKFIELD, Wis., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Version has won a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations category in the 2024 Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

Mitch Writt, Public Relations Manager at BVM, shared his thoughts about this exciting accolade.

"We're incredibly proud to receive this award for the fourth time in our company's history," Writt said. "It truly reflects the dedication and commitment of our entire team. Building a positive and supportive culture has always been at the heart of our company, and this recognition inspires us to continue fostering an environment where everyone can grow and thrive."

More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees. Winners in the Employer of the Year categories were determined by a unique blending of the ratings of the professional judges and more than 34,000 public votes.

"We congratulate all of the winners in the ninth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers for their outstanding performance, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements on September 16," said Stevies president Maggie Miller.

