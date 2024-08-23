Seth Tillotson Selected As Top Business Consultant And Entrepreneur Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Seth Tillotson honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seth Tillotson, business owner, business consultant, entrepreneur and property manager, was recently selected as Top Business Consultant and Entrepreneur of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements./award-galaWith over a decade of experience in the industry, Mr. Tillotson has certainly proven himself as an expert in his field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Seth has a diverse and dynamic background in business management, business and management consultation, entrepreneurship, property management, aviation, construction, and beauty salon management. He holds a commercial pilot license for rotorcraft and have completed courses in aeronautics and aviation at the University of North Dakota, Lake Superior Helicopters, and the Helicopter Academy. He is currently the owner and CEO of Kut-N-Style, a booth rental salon for licensed cosmetologists; the owner of House Commodities LLC, an online furniture retailer featured on Amazon; and the owner and CEO of Tillotson Construction Company, a residential remodeling and restoration business.In addition, he managed the company operations, lease management, building maintenance, bookkeeping, and more for nine different companies, including: Greenhead Flight Services, Puddleduck Properties, 4th Street Lodge, Ridgeline Properties, and Specklebelly Properties. He managed over seventy residential and commercial units in more than a dozen buildings, and a new forty-three acre development under construction. Seth works as a carpenter at Back Country Construction and Development, where he participates in various projects involving framing, roofing, siding, and finishing. Seth enjoys working with different teams and clients, and brings a wealth of skills and experiences to every endeavor. He is passionate about creating value, quality, and satisfaction for all customers and partners.Mr. Tillotson is currently a successful business consultant at Your Business Consultation, where he helps unhappily employed 9-5ers create a successful online business and achieve complete freedom of location and time so that they can live a joyous life on their own terms. He handpicks ambitious producers who are willing to learn, invest in themselves, and commit to doing the work needed to succeed. Mr. Tillotson is certified by the International Association of Professional Business Consultants (IAPO), a prestigious organization that symbolizes knowledge and growth. Through his online platform, he facilitates seamless communication, allowing clients to engage in formal discussions regarding the establishment of their business entities. Mr. Tillotson is committed to delivering professional advice and assistance, ensuring a smooth and legally compliant formation process.Mr. Tillotson's areas of expertise include but are not limited to Business, Entrepreneurship, Property Management, New Business Development, and Business Coaching.Before embarking on his career path, Mr. Tillotson started his career as a commercial helicopter pilot receiving his license in 2015, but wasn't happy with the direction the aviation industry was heading, so decided to try property management.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Tillotson has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. In 2023 he was awarded Marquis Who's Who Biographical Records for his achievements in property management and entrepreneurship as well as their Top Executives Award. Mr. Tillotson was also honored as a Pinnacle Platinum Professional and given a 2-page cover story in Continental's Inner Circle magazine. Additionally, The Editorial Board of Passion Vista & Unified Brainz Group, in association with CIAC Global, awarded Mr. Tillotson an inclusion in the Special 5th Anniversary Issue of Luxury, Lifestyle & Business Magazine - Passion Vista featuring his profile among 'The Global Icons 2023.' This year he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville next December for his selection as Top Business Consultant and Entrepreneur of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Tillotson for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Mr. Seth Tillotson is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at next year's gala."Looking back, Seth attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working on his businesses he likes to practice guitar to inspire creativity, travel to new places to keep an open mind, and photograph monuments, the night sky, and beautiful landscapes. He also loves to read new books, and often listens to audio books while traveling. National Parks are currently his favorite travel ventures in the US. In 2024, Seth plans to start traveling abroad with his eyes on India. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into business and entrepreneurship.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

