Data Center Market Expansion: USD 292.91 Billion In 2023 To USD 536.28 Billion By 2030 At A 10.72% CAGR

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Data Center is anticipated to grow from USD 292.91 Billion in 2023 to USD 536.28 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.72% during the forecast period. Hyper-scalability, sustainability, and automation for contemporary corporate processes are some of the benefits of data centers.

The increasing need for cloud computing is driving up demand for data centers. Companies are moving to software, processing, and storage in the cloud, which is increasing demand for multi-tenant data centers to house these services. The data center industry is growing due to the emergence of big data and IoT. Massive volumes of data generated by devices and apps need to be stored, managed, and analyzed, which is why data centers are essential.

The demand for data centers is driven by the rise in digital content and eCommerce. Businesses require a robust data center infrastructure to manage their digital platforms and services as more consumer's shop online and stream media. Investment in data center solutions is a result of data privacy and security regulations. To comply with stringent data protection standards, businesses need data center infrastructures that are dependable and secure.

Data Center Market Trends

Rising Demand Among SMEs

The market is segmented into large, medium-sized, and small firms. The large enterprise category continues to hold the greatest share of the market because of the increasing integration of cutting-edge business technologies like big data and data analytics, which influences their need for the storage of huge amounts of data being created every day. This is one of the main reasons for the market's growth-foreign companies choose to select corporate data centers with high levels of data security.

The market is growing because more advanced technologies are being adopted.

The market is expanding at a substantially faster rate due to the implementation of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and big data, as well as the increasing penetration of data-generating devices like wearables, smartphones, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, and remote patient monitoring devices. Large volumes of data are being analyzed and managed by businesses using data analysis tools. These technologies may reveal insights and patterns about the company's performance, market trends, and customer preferences.

Data Center Market Growth Factors

The demand for cloud computing services is rising globally, which is driving data center construction.

Strong data center infrastructure is required due to the increasing significance of big data analytics.

The market is growing as a result of companies pursuing digital transformation projects, which is driven by changing customer expectations and business models.

the movement toward edge computing as a means of improving real-time data analysis, reducing latency, and handling dispersed data processing.

Sustainable Methods: Growing emphasis is being placed on environmentally and energy-efficient data center solutions, in line with company sustainability objectives.

Hybrid Cloud Configurations: An increase in the use of hybrid cloud techniques, which combine cloud and on-premises resources for optimal performance and increased flexibility.

Possibilities for businesses tasked with enlarging the infrastructure of current data centers to accommodate rising demand.

Data Center Market Top Player's

Alphabet Inc., Com Inc., Digital Realty, Equinix Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, NTT Communication Corporation, Oracle, Sap Se, Eaton Corporation Plc, Schneider Electric Se, General Electric Company, Carrier Global Corporation, Siemens Ag, LG Electronics Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco System Inc, Hewlett-Packard Inc

Recent Developments:

NTT opened a new data center in India in January 2024. In order to minimize latency, the facility is connected to other NTT data center locations in a carrier-neutral manner and offers convenient access to top public cloud providers.

Akamai Technologies Inc. announced in July 2023 the opening of three new cloud data center locations: Paris, Washington, D.C.; Chicago; and Seattle and Chennai, India. In addition, Akamai added additional premium instance types to further improve its cloud infrastructure.

In August 2022, Microsoft declared the opening of its latest datacenter region in Qatar. This represented a significant achievement as the primary hyperscale cloud provider to deliver top-tier services in the nation. These state-of-the-art data centers are now operational, offering Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 services to customers.

Data Center Market Segmentation Analysis

Market by Component

Solution: Infrastructure Solutions includes servers, storage systems, networking equipment, and power & cooling systems. These are essential for the physical setup and functioning of data centers. Software Solutions includes data center management software, virtualization software, and network management tools. These solutions help in optimizing operations, monitoring performance, and ensuring security.

Services: Professional Services: Includes consulting, installation, and integration services. Professional services are crucial for designing and setting up data centers according to specific requirements. Managed Services: Includes services such as monitoring, maintenance, and support. Managed services help in ensuring the smooth operation of data centers and minimizing downtime.

Market by Type

Colocation data centers offer space, power, and cooling for servers and other hardware from multiple businesses. Companies rent space in these facilities rather than owning their own. Growth Drivers: Cost efficiency, scalability, and reduced CAPEX for businesses. The demand is increasing among businesses looking for flexible and scalable infrastructure without heavy upfront investments.

Hyperscale data centers are large-scale facilities operated by cloud service providers (like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure) and are designed for massive scale and efficiency. Growth Drivers: The rise in cloud services and big data analytics is driving the growth of hyperscale data centers. They offer high efficiency, large-scale capacity, and advanced technologies.

Edge data centers are designed to bring data processing closer to the source of data generation, such as IoT devices or remote locations. Growth Drivers: Increasing demand for low-latency processing and real-time data analysis is driving the growth of edge data centers. They are crucial for applications requiring quick data retrieval and processing.

Market by Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises often have significant data processing and storage needs, leading them to build or lease large-scale data center facilities. High volume of data, need for high availability, and disaster recovery capabilities drive the demand for large data centers. These enterprises often invest in advanced infrastructure and technologies.

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) typically seek cost-effective data center solutions, often opting for colocation or managed services to reduce their capital and operational expenditures. Growing adoption of cloud services and managed data center solutions among SMEs as they look for scalable and flexible options without heavy investment in physical infrastructure.

Market by End User

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector requires high security, reliability, and compliance with regulations. Data centers are essential for handling financial transactions, data processing, and storage. Increasing digital transactions, regulatory requirements, and the need for data security drive demand in this sector.

IT & Telecom Data centers support telecommunications infrastructure and IT services, including cloud computing and data storage. Government agencies require secure and reliable data centers for handling sensitive information and providing public services.

Energy & Utilities sector uses data centers for managing operations, monitoring systems, and handling large volumes of data from sensors and devices. The need for real-time data processing and efficient management of large-scale operations is driving the demand in this sector.

Data Center Market Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America held the biggest market share, around 40%. Data centers are becoming more and more necessary to support cloud computing, e-commerce, online services, and other digital projects as the region's digital economy grows. Because of its flexibility, cloud services are frequently used in North America. In order to grow its infrastructure, cloud providers require additional data centers. In order to store, handle, and evaluate this data, data centers are required.

During the projection period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of almost 13%. Among the sectors in Asia Pacific that are digitizing the fastest are finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Data centers must facilitate cloud computing, IoT, AI, and other technology initiatives as part of this digital transition. The expanding Asia-Pacific eCommerce market requires data centers to handle online transactions, inventories, and consumer information while offering a smooth and effective shopping experience.

Segmentation Covered into Data Center Market

In this section, we provide a breakdown of the Data Centre Market into segments based on different criteria, including the type of analysis, industry verticals, and geographic regions.

Data Center Market by Component

Solution

Services

Data Center Market by Type

Colocation

Hyperscale

Edge

Others

Data Center Market by Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Data Center Market by End User

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Energy & Utilities

Others

Key Questions Covered in Data Centre Market Report:

What is the present Data Centre market size in terms of revenue and volume, and how much growth is expected during the forecast period?

Which are the key developments that are anticipated to stimulate Data Centre market trends?

Which factors will trigger product demand and how much product consumption is estimated?

What are the upcoming business opportunities and restraints?

Which region will dominate the global Data Centre market share?

