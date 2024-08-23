Brazil Nears Record Sugar Cane Harvest Amidst Dry Spells

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil anticipates a near-record sugar cane production of 689.83 million tons for the 2024–25 season, a slight increase of 0.6% from earlier forecasts, according to the National Company (Conab).



If these figures hold, this season will become the second-largest in history, despite falling 3.3% short of the previous cycle's peak.



In its latest report, Conab notes that improved weather conditions in the Northeast have boosted projections.



However, the central-south region, typically a powerhouse for sugar cane production, faces challenges due to scant rainfall and high temperatures.



Consequently, production in this area is expected to drop by 4.1%, totaling 626.17 million tons. Strategic investments in crop renewal are proving essential for maintaining strong yields.







The forecast for the northern and northeastern regions now stands at 63.7 million tons. This marks an increase of more than 3 million tons since April, reflecting a rise of 5.4% year-on-year.

Brazil's Sugar and Ethanol Production

Meanwhile, Brazil's sugar production is poised to reach a historic high, with an estimated output of 46 million tons.



This figure is down by 290,000 tons from previous estimates but still represents a 0.7% increase from last year.



Conab credits favorable market conditions for sugar, which continue to outpace ethanol production, for this anticipated record output.



Ethanol production is predicted to decline slightly by 0.6%, reaching 35.4 billion liters, with the central-south region accounting for 33.2 billion liters of this total.



Yet, a robust 17.3% increase in corn-based ethanol production mitigates this decrease. Corn ethanol now comprises about 20% of Brazil's total ethanol output.



This intricate balance between regional production challenges and strategic market adaptations highlights Brazil's pivotal role in shaping global sugar and ethanol markets.



The nation's agility in managing agricultural challenges affects commodity prices worldwide. It also steers the global trajectory of renewable energy sources and agricultural investments.

MENAFN23082024007421016031ID1108593820