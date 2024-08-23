Moto G45 Vs Realme C63 Vs Vivo T3 Lite: Which 5G Phone Under Rs 10,000 Is Better?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Motorola's launch of the Moto G45 5G has sparked rivalry in the sub-Rs10,000 category. The phone is available for an effective price of 9,999 thanks to launch incentives, even though its official price in India is Rs 10,999. This puts it in line with the costs of two other recently released 5G phones, the Vivo T3 Lite and the Realme C63. We will go into great depth to list the benefits and drawbacks of each 5G phone so that readers may choose their new phone from these three options.

Motorola G45 specifications

The 6.45-inch HD+ screen on the Moto G45 5G has a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and has a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 CPU, which uses a 6nm technology, powers the smartphone inside. For demanding graphics operations, it is paired with an Adreno 619 GPU. It can accommodate 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded to 1TB using a microSD card slot, and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

A 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W rapid charging powers the Moto G45 5G. On top of Android 14, which comes pre-installed, is Motorola's UX overlay. With this gadget, Motorola is promising three years of security fixes and a year of OS upgrades.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G specifications

Vivo T3 Lite 5G include a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a maximum brightness of 840 nits. The phone has an IP64 grade for dust and water protection, a 3.5mm port, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Its MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which is built on a 6nm technology, powers all graphics-intensive tasks, and it is partnered with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Up to 128GB of eMMC5.1 storage and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM are supported. Additionally, customers have the option to increase storage by utilising a microSD card slot that can hold up to 1TB.

With regard to its cameras, the T3 Lite 5G has a dual shooter configuration on the rear that includes a primary 50MP sensor and a secondary 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is also an 8MP selfie camera.

Realme C63 specifications

The characteristics of the Realme C63 include a 6.67-inch HD+ screen (1604 x 720 pixels) with a peak brightness of 625 nits, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, and a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. For graphics-intensive activities, an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU is combined with an Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm CPU. The Realme C63 has a microSD card slot that supports memory extension up to 2TB and is equipped with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Realme C63 has a 5000mAh (average) battery that can be quickly charged to 10W. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has vowed to provide three years of security patches and two years of OS upgrades for the handset, which runs on top of Realme UI 5.0 and Android 14.

It has an 8MP front camera and a 32MP back camera with a Galaxycore GC32E1 sensor for photography. A fingerprint sensor positioned on the side, a 3.5mm audio connector, and an IP64 dust and water resistant rating are among the other features.

Moto G45 vs Realme C63 vs Vivo T3 Lite: Which is better?

All three phones are available with 4GB RAM/128GB storage in the base variant. The Moto G45 stands out as the more powerful, powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, in contrast to the Dimensity 6300 SoC in the other two devices. The 6s Gen 3 is essentially a rebranded Snapdragon 695, which is also used in the more expensive Moto G85.

In terms of style, Moto leads as well, with a high-end vegan leather finish on the rear as compared to the boxy and plastic construction of the Realme C63 and Vivo T3.