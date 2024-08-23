What Is Samosa Called In English? 99% Can't Answer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On a chilly evening, enjoying something hot and delicious is a different kind of pleasure-and if it's a crispy samosa, the experience reaches a whole new level. There's no doubt that the list of Indian snacks begins with samosas. But do you know what samosa is called in English?

Many people have a habit of eating snacks in the evening. The evening wouldn't be complete without a cup of tea and a snack. Do you know what most Indians prefer as their go-to snack? It's Samosa. Who wouldn't love to savor hot samosas on a cold evening?

Food lovers are crazy about Samosa. Many people satisfy their hunger with a samosa even if they skip a meal. That's why it's no exaggeration to call Samosa the king of snacks.

Samosas are available everywhere in India. The preparation method and taste may vary, but it's called Samosa everywhere. Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Urdu... it's Samosa in all languages.

Samosas are not just popular in India but are also found in many other countries. It's recognized as a delicious food in those countries too. This means Indians abroad haven't forgotten the taste of Samosa. So, Samosa is not just a pan-India snack but a pan-world snack.

Surprisingly, many people think Samosa is an Indian dish. But Samosa is an Iranian dish. It's called Sambosa there. Experts say that this food came to India through the Mughals.

Currently, samosas are filled with potatoes and peas. In the past, samosas were filled with minced meat. The preparation method has changed over time.

Samosa has gained so much popularity as a delicious food that you'd be surprised to know that an entire day is dedicated to it. That's why World Samosa Day is celebrated every year on September 5th.

Have you ever wondered what this beloved food, called Samosa in all Indian languages, is called in English? This popular and delicious Indian food, Samosa, is called Russole in English.