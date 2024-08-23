Core BTS Receives Northcoast 99 Award For Sixth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core BTS , a full-service digital transformation consulting firm, has been named a 2024 NorthCoast 99

award winner by ERC, the Employers Resource Council. The NorthCoast 99 award honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. This is the sixth time that Core BTS has received the prestigious NorthCoast 99 award.

"Twenty-six years ago, ERC launched the NorthCoast 99 awards program and event to help our region become a prime destination for companies and high-performing individuals," said Samantha Marx, ERC's Director of Strategic Projects, who oversees the NorthCoast 99 program. "Beyond being a sought-after accolade, this yearlong research initiative offers employers valuable insights and data into policies and practices that successfully attract and retain top talent."

NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the areas of diversity, equity, and inclusion; employee engagement and talent development; employee well-being; organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; and total rewards.

"It's an honor to receive acknowledgment for our dedication in creating an environment where excellence is cultivated," stated Gina Logozar, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Core BTS. "This accolade reflects our commitment to securing and nurturing the finest talent, which in turn enables us to achieve outstanding outcomes for our clients."

"Winning NorthCoast 99 is not easy. This group of 99 employers is constantly evolving, listening, and responding to the needs and desires of today's talent. We commend the 2024 winners for setting a benchmark for excellence," said ERC President Kelly Keefe.

To learn more about the NorthCoast 99 award, and see the full list of 2024 recipients, visit

northcoast99 .

About Core BTS



Core BTS, Inc., an NRI Group Company, is a digital transformation consultancy that helps the world's most impactful companies leverage today's most powerful technologies to transform from the inside out. We simplify technical complexity, accelerate transformation, and drive business outcomes for our clients. Learn more at corebts .

About ERC



For over 100 years, ERC has been a trusted resource for organizations in Northeast Ohio and around the country. ERC helps leaders build great workplaces through thought leadership, comprehensive data, and HR solutions that include membership, training and professional development, consultative services, and more. ERC is the founder and producer of the NorthCoast 99 awards program and sponsors the

ERChealth

insurance program for Ohio employers.

Learn more at yourERC .

SOURCE Core BTS