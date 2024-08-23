Cango Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On August 29, 2024 Eastern Time
SHANGHAI, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG ) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in
China, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on
Thursday, August 29, 2024. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at
.
Cango's management will hold a conference call on
Thursday, August 29, 2024
at
9:00 P.M. Eastern Time
or
Friday, August 30, 2024
at
9:00 A.M.
Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
|
International:
|
+1-412-902-4272
|
United States Toll Free:
|
+1-888-346-8982
|
Mainland China Toll Free:
|
4001-201-203
|
Hong Kong, China Toll Free:
|
800-905-945
|
Conference ID:
|
Cango Inc.
The replay will be accessible through
September 5, 2024, by dialing the following numbers:
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
United States Toll Free:
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
Access Code:
|
2443056
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at
.
About Cango Inc.
Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG ) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in
China, connecting car buyers, dealers, financial institutions, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in
China's
automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in
Shanghai
and has a nationwide network. Leveraging its competitive advantages in technological innovation and big data, Cango has established an automotive supply chain ecosystem, and developed a matrix of products centering on customer needs for auto transactions, auto financing and after-market services. By working with platform participants, Cango endeavors to make car purchases simple and enjoyable, and make itself customers' car purchase service platform of choice. For more information, please visit:
.
Investor Relations Contact
Yihe Liu
Cango Inc.
Tel: +86 21 3183 5088 ext.5581
Email:
[email protected]
Twitter:
Cango_Group
Helen Wu
Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +86 10 6508 0677
Email:
[email protected]
SOURCE Cango Inc.
