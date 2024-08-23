Correction: Cross Keys Capital Advises New Jersey Cancer Care, PA, In Its Partnership With Regional Cancer Care Associates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Lauderdale, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross Keys Capital, LLC, a leading independent firm providing M&A advisory services to physician group practices and healthcare services companies, is pleased to announce it acted as the exclusive advisor to New Jersey Cancer Care, PA, (NJCC) in its partnership with Regional Cancer Care Associates (RCCA).

NJCC consists of eight medical oncologists and eleven total providers operating across three offices in the North Jersey market. NJCC is one of the largest independent medical oncology groups in New Jersey and is led by Dr. James Orsini, Sr. NJCC has served the North Jersey marketplace since its founding in 1998 and continues to be a leader in community-based cancer care within the region. The partnership between NJCC and RCCA will bolster NJCC's existing footprint in the region through access to RCCA's vast clinical and administrative resources.

As part of the transaction, NJCC will join RCCA's existing network of 94 physicians and 77 advanced practice providers located throughout their 22 clinics in New Jersey, Maryland, and Connecticut.

“We worked closely with Cross Keys Capital throughout the entire process to evaluate the market and find a partner in the region with the infrastructure and vision to help us take the practice to the next level,” said Dr. James Orsini, Sr.“This was a complex transaction, and I am thankful to have had the Cross Keys team by my side each step of the way to provide both guidance and solutions on navigating the process. Community-based oncology is changing rapidly and having an advisor like Cross Keys who understands those dynamics was invaluable, not only for finding us the right“fit” in terms of a partner, but also for ensuring the deal stayed on track from start to finish.”

When asked about the transaction, Bill Britton, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Cross Keys Capital said,“We are extremely pleased to announce the partnership between New Jersey Cancer Care and Regional Cancer Care Associates. It's great for Cross Keys to continue our involvement in the medical oncology space and cement ourselves as the go-to investment bank for independent oncology groups. This transaction will be very beneficial for New Jersey Cancer Care since RCCA has immense resources to bring to bear for our client. It was a pleasure to work with Dr. Orsini and his team, and we are excited to see what the future holds for his practice, as well as RCCA.”

Cross Keys Capital's deal team consisted of Bill Britton and Roy Barnes.

Brach Eichler, LLP, led by Joseph Gorrell and Isabelle Bibet-Kalinyak, provided legal counsel to NJCC.

About Cross Keys Capital

Cross Keys Capital is a leading middle-market investment bank providing a full range of investment banking merger and acquisition advisory services to businesses in the healthcare services, niche manufacturing, aerospace/defense, business services, specialty contracting, consumer products, distribution, and logistics sectors.

Cross Keys Capital's healthcare services team is nationally recognized as a leader in providing merger and acquisition advisory services to independent physician group practices and healthcare services companies. To date, the firm's healthcare practice has completed the sale or merger of over 200 transactions including independent physician group practices, healthcare services providers, and healthcare technology companies. For more information on Cross Keys Capital or to discuss a contemplated partnership or sale, please contact Bill Britton, Co-Founder and Managing Director, at 954-410-1936 or ... , or please visit our website at .