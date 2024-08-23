Introducing The First Ever Chess-Themed Strategy Fun Music Album: Queen's Gambit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Loose Bee - Making Music, Making Vibes

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Release of groundbreaking music album that combines the strategic depth of chess with relaxing effects of easy listening music.First Ever Chess-Themed Strategy Fun Music Album: Queen's GambitAlbum Release Date: 6th September 2024Available on – Spotify/Apple/You Tube etcLoose Bee Music - With over 600 Million Chess Players Globally which includes 12% of UK citizens playing at least one game of chess a year - (YouGov Survey 2012 - 12% of UK Citizens play chess), we announce the release of a groundbreaking easy listening music album that combines the strategic depth of chess with the relaxing effects of easy listening music. The album of 14 songs is designed to help listeners relax while simultaneously learning and improving their chess skills.Queen's Gambit is a unique“First” Chess-Themed Strategy Fun Music Album, aptly named after one of the tunes. This innovative album is perfect for various settings such as commuting, chilling, traveling, or working, where music is allowed. Regular listening may help improve the listener's chess game by cementing key concepts into muscle memory while enjoying soothing and engaging tunes.Play List:1 · Playing The Game Of Chess2 · Opening Dilemmas3 · Opening Moves Plain4 · Castle Your King5 · Knight's Journey Plain6 · Bishop's Diagonal7 · Queen's Gambit8 · Rook's Endgame Plain9 · Pawn's Journey Plain10 · Check and Mate Plain11 · The Sicilian Defense Plain12 · Endgame Strategy Plain13 · The King's Indian Plain14 · Chess HarmonyTargeting both the seasoned player or just starting out, the album offers a delightful way to enhance the players game as they unwind. improve their chess in a fun way. It is hoped the album will become a regular playlist addition for many of the 6 million people in the UK, who play chess whether casually or competitively. This includes everyone from those who enjoy a casual game at home to those who participate in organized tournaments.Loose Bee MusicE:...W:Spotify: Search Artist - Loose Bee

