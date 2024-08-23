Tactical Management's Investment Vehicle Acquires Paris Metropolitan University

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PARIS, FRANCE , August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- An vehicle advised by Tactical Management , a leading global investor specializing in special situations and distressed assets, has successfully acquired Paris Metropolitan University . This underscores Tactical Management's strategic focus on revitalizing underperforming entities and fostering long-term value creation.

Paris Metropolitan University, an esteemed higher education institution authorized by the Académie de Paris and operating under the jurisdiction of the of National Education of France, offers a robust online education platform. Recognized under the third category of higher education institutions in France, the University is dedicated to providing world-class education with a strong emphasis on talent development and professional growth.

“Our acquisition of Paris Metropolitan University is a strategic move that aligns with our commitment to transforming underperforming assets into thriving entities,” said Dr. Raphael Nagel , Founding Partner at Tactical Management, Hong Kong.“We see tremendous potential in the University's unique online education model and its strong connections with global businesses.”

Paris Metropolitan University has built a reputation for its dedication to talent development, working closely with organizations to deliver custom solutions in areas such as development and training, applied research, and talent acquisition. The University has successfully educated participants from around the world, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to achieve their professional objectives.

Tactical Management, known for its expertise in turning around underperforming companies, distressed real estate, and non-performing loans, will leverage its global experience and strategic approach to enhance the University's offerings and expand its reach. This acquisition represents a significant step in Tactical Management's broader strategy to invest in and rejuvenate educational institutions, ensuring they continue to provide exceptional value in the evolving landscape of higher education.

About Paris Metropolitan University:

Paris Metropolitan University is an online higher education institution committed to talent development and professional growth. Authorized by the Académie de Paris and recognized by the Ministry of National Education of France, the University connects directly with companies to provide tailored educational solutions. It operates as a private higher education institution under the third category of French educational institutions.

About Tactical Management:

Tactical Management is a globally active turnaround investor, specializing in unlocking the potential of underperforming companies, distressed real estate, and non-performing loans. The firm focuses on driving value and growth through strategic and operational support across various sectors and asset types. With a proven track record of revitalizing assets, Tactical Management is committed to fostering sustainable growth and long-term success.

