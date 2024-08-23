Azerbaijani President: Today, We Have Officially Become Allies With Uzbekistan
8/23/2024 8:09:07 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have officially become allies today,
said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press
conference with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev,
Azernews reports.
“Today, we have officially become allies. This is indeed, as I
agree, a historic moment. The treaty on allied relations is the
highest international document that two countries can sign. Today
in Tashkent, we are truly writing not just a new chapter, but a
whole new book in our relations. Today, two brotherly nations, two
independent, powerful, sovereign, and worthy states, have become
official allies. This is a crucial foreign policy step that will
shape our relations and, to a large extent, regional politics for
the years to come,” the head of state underlined.
