Two Killed, Two Injured As Russian Forces Strike Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi In Kharkiv Region
8/23/2024 8:08:55 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have struck the center of the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kharkiv region, killing two people and injuring at least two others.
Kharkiv Region Governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"The occupiers hit the central part of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. Unfortunately, two civilians were killed. At least two others were injured," Syniehubov wrote.
Emergency services are inspecting the scene of the attack, he added.
