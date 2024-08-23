Two Killed, Two Injured As Russian Forces Strike Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have struck the center of the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kharkiv region, killing two people and injuring at least two others.

Kharkiv Region Governor Oleh Syniehubov said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers hit the central part of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. Unfortunately, two civilians were killed. At least two others were injured," Syniehubov wrote.

Emergency services are inspecting the scene of the attack, he added.