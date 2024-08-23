Orocommerce Now Available On Oracle Cloud Marketplace

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OroCommerce, a B2B-focused commerce that enables complex sales processes can now be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oro, Inc., the provider of OroCommerce and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that OroCommerce is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

OroCommerce is a solution that includes customer relationship management (CRM) and marketplace capabilities with online storefronts optimized for the needs of B2B sellers, including request for quote (RFQ) and configure price quote (CPQ). OroCommerce has many unique features, including a low-code workflow automation tool, and is a market-leading platform recognized by industry analysts and trade associations.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enables customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers comprehensive security, performance, and cost savings. In addition, with multicloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options, OCI's distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently while meeting the strictest regulatory compliance requirements.

"OCI serves enterprises well," said Dima Soroka, CTO, Oro Inc. "Oro Inc.'s participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of OroCommerce. We look forward to leveraging the power of OCI to help us achieve our business goals."

About OroCommerce

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit:

