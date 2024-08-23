عربي


Transactions With Shares In Sydbank By Managers And Closely Associated Persons


8/23/2024 8:00:54 AM

Company Announcement 39/2024 		Peberlyk 4
DK-6200 Aabenraa
Telefon +45 70 10 78 79
Telefax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR-nr. DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
23 August 2024

Dear Sirs

Transactions with shares in Sydbank by managers and closely associated persons

Under Article 19 of the market Abuse Regulation Sydbank makes public transactions with shares in the bank conducted by managers and persons closely associated with them.

Reference is made to the attached table showing detailed information about the transaction.

Yours sincerely

Sydbank A/S



Attachment

  • Attachment - Søren Holm

