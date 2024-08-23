PPL To Pay Quarterly Stock Dividend Oct. 1, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALLENTOWN, Pa., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL ) declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, of $0.2575 per share, payable Oct. 1, 2024, to shareowners of record as of Sept. 10, 2024.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL ), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. company focused on providing electricity and natural safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S.



