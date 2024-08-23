عربي


Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 35 0917


8/23/2024 7:45:52 AM

Series RIKB 27 0415 RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 08/28/2024 08/28/2024
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 3,185 2,815
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 98.920 / 8.440 101.850 / 6.760
Total Number of Bids Received 42 39
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 10,085 8,565
Total Number of Successful Bids 10 10
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 10 10
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 98.920 / 8.440 101.850 / 6.760
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 98.970 / 8.420 102.050 / 6.730
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 98.920 / 8.440 101.850 / 6.760
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 98.937 / 8.430 101.960 / 6.740
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 98.970 / 8.420 102.050 / 6.730
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 98.630 / 8.570 101.400 / 6.810
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 98.852 / 8.470 101.807 / 6.760
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 3.17 3.04

