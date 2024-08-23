Jartoo Announces Breakthroughs In Apalos Flexht Heat Technology, Revolutionizing The Heated Blanket Industries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif., Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jartoo, an innovator in family-oriented technologies, announces the development of its Apalos FlexHT Heating System. This is a revolutionary advancement in heated blankets technology. This cutting-edge technology, using aerospace Carbon Nanotubes (CNT), addresses the longstanding issues associated with traditional heated covers, setting a new standard for safety and comfort.

Revolutionizing heated blankets with Apalos FlexHT



While heated blankets are popular because of their warmth, they have been criticized for a number of shortcomings. Safety concerns relating to high-voltage leakage, discomfort caused by uneven heating, long warming times, excessive power consumption, bulkiness and difficulty washing are among them. Jartoo's Apalos FlexHT represents a significant step forward, resolving all of these issues by using aerospace Carbon Nanotubes as the heating media.



Key Benefits Of Apalos FlexHT Technology :



Enhanced safety



Apalos FlexHT eliminates the safety concerns associated with traditional resistance wire heaters. Carbon Nanotube materials with low voltage reduce the risk of electric leakage, giving users peace of mind.



Superior Comfort



Unlike heated blankets, which can be uncozy or uneven in their heat distribution, Heated blanket with Apalos FlexHT technology ensures uniform warmth across the entire surface of the heated blanket. This leads to a more consistent and comfortable warmth, which enhances the user's experience.



Rapid Heat



FlexHT technology is a fast and efficient way to heat up blankets, as opposed to the traditional blankets that take a long time to warm up. Jartoo blankets provide immediate warmth to users, making them ideal for comfort on cold days.



Energy Efficient



Jartoo's heated covers consume less energy than traditional models because they use advanced aerospace materials. This reduces not only the environmental impact, but also the energy costs for consumers.



Lightweight Design



Traditional heating blankets can be bulky and cumbersome. This limits their usability. Jartoo blankets are easy to store, transport, and handle because of the lightweight and flexible Apalos FlexHT Technology.



Machine washable



One complaint about heated blankets in general is that they are not machine washable. Apalos FlexHT technology eliminates this limitation by allowing machine washing without compromising functionality or safety.



A New Era of Innovation in Heated Blankets



Jartoo's Apalos FlexHT technology is poised redefine the heated blanket industry.



Jartoo's CEO, Jack Franky, said: "Our mission at Jartoo has always been to improve the lives of our customers by bringing them innovation. The Apalos FlexHT is a masterpiece of our commitment to safety, quality, and sustainability." This breakthrough will set new standards in the industry and provide unparalleled comfort and peace-of-mind.



About Jartoo

Jartoo is dedicated to creating innovative, high-quality products which bring families together. Jartoo's products, such as baby monitors and electronic blankets, are designed with a focus on integrating technology into everyday life. They enhance comfort, convenience, and safety for families around the world. Jartoo is constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation to ensure that their products are not just technologically advanced, but also environmentally friendly.



For more information on Jartoo's Apalos FlexHT heating technologies, please visit jartoo.com



Contact Person : Jack Franky



Company Name : Arknology LLC



Brand Name : Jartoo



Website URL :



Business Email : ...



Phone Number : +1 (213) 394-5088



Location : 30 Donovan, Irvine, California, 92620, United States

