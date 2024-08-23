Biopharmaceuticals Global Business Report 2024 With Focus On 200+ Select Players Including Abbott, Amgen, Biogen, Eli Lilly And Co, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, J&J, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi
Date
8/23/2024 7:31:14 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceuticals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Biopharmaceuticals is estimated at US$392.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$887.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The biopharmaceutical market`s growth is driven by several key factors. Advanced simulation software and precision modeling tools like GastroPlus and ADMET Predictor enhance early drug development by predicting human pharmacokinetics and minimizing late-stage failures. High-throughput screening technologies facilitate the rapid assessment of numerous drug candidates, streamlining the selection process.
Nanotechnology plays a crucial role in enhancing the bioavailability of poorly soluble and permeable drugs, expanding the range of viable compounds. The trend towards patient-centric drug development supports personalized medicine, optimizing treatments for specific patient subgroups and improving compliance. Regulatory support, such as the Biopharmaceutics Classification System (BCS) and the Developability Classification System (DCS), streamlines approvals and reduces development costs by waiving certain clinical studies.
The integration of digital health technologies, such as smart drug delivery systems, allows for real-time monitoring and dynamic dosing adjustments, enhancing patient management. Additionally, environmental sustainability is becoming increasingly important, with biopharmaceutics contributing to greener pharmaceutical practices by optimizing formulations to reduce waste and improve efficiency.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Oncology Application segment, which is expected to reach US$310.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.1%. The Blood Disorder Application segment is also set to grow at 11.3% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $107.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.9% CAGR to reach $196.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Abbott Diagnostics, Inc. - Core Laboratory, Amgen, Inc., Biogen, Inc., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 262
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $392.9 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $887.3 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 12.3%
| Regions Covered
| Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Biopharmaceuticals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E) Global Economic Update
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drives Growth in Biopharmaceuticals Market Advances in Biotechnology Propel Market Expansion Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine Expands Addressable Market Opportunities Rising Adoption of Biologic Drugs Strengthens Business Case for Biopharmaceuticals Integration with Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Generates Demand for Biopharmaceuticals Technological Innovations in Genetic Engineering Propel Market Growth Increasing Use of Biopharmaceuticals in Oncology Spurs Market Expansion Advances in Monoclonal Antibodies Enhance Demand for Biopharmaceuticals Growing Focus on Biosimilars Expands Market Opportunities Rising Demand for Targeted Therapies Drives Adoption of Biopharmaceuticals Advances in Cell and Gene Therapies Propel Growth in Biopharmaceuticals Market Increasing Regulatory Approvals for Biopharmaceuticals Generate Market Demand Technological Innovations in Bioprocessing Propel Market Expansion Growing Use of Biopharmaceuticals in Rare Diseases Spurs Market Growth Rising Investment in Research and Development Expands Addressable Market for Biopharmaceuticals Focus on Reducing Healthcare Costs Drives Adoption of Biopharmaceutical Solutions
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 214 Featured)
Abbott Diagnostics, Inc. - Core Laboratory Amgen, Inc. Biogen, Inc. Eli Lilly and Company F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Johnson & Johnson Merck & Co., Inc. Novo Nordisk A/S Pfizer, Inc. Sanofi
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Biopharmaceuticals Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN23082024004107003653ID1108593664
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.