Global Association Of Insurtech Professionals (GAIP) NPIO Launched In Mumbai, India

- Dr. AFTAB HasanMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Association of Insurtech Professionals (GAIP) , a Non-Profit International Association, continues to make waves in the Insurtech sector with the recent launch of its India Chapter in Mumbai. Following the success of the soft launch of the Saudi Arabia Chapter earlier this year, this event marks another significant milestone in GAIP's mission to foster collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange in the Insurtech industry worldwide.GAIP, headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Dubai, UAE, commenced its journey with a soft launch on April 27, 2024, in Dubai. The Saudi Chapter was subsequently launched on May 28, 2024, and the India Chapter's soft launch on August 9, 2024, during the 9th Global Economic Summit on Fintech at the World Trade Centre, Mumbai, has further solidified GAIP's growing presence in the global Insurtech ecosystem. The official grand launch of GAIP is anticipated to be held soon in Dubai, with international Insurtech personalities, innovators, investors, and industry leaders in attendance.The current global Insurtech market is valued between $16 billion and $20 billion and is projected to reach $60 billion to $80 billion by 2030. This growth underscores the importance of GAIP's efforts in shaping the future of the Insurtech industry. GAIP's mission is to serve as the premier international body for Insurtech professionals, establishing new standards of excellence and fostering a culture of innovation on a global scale.Visionary Leadership Speeches:During the soft launch event in Mumbai, Dr. AFTAB Hasan, Founder & Chairman of GAIP, articulated the organization's vision for the future. He stated,“Today, we embark on a new chapter in the evolution of the financial technology sector. GAIP is not just an organization; it is a vision, a collective dream of a future where Insurtech professionals across the globe are connected, empowered, and equipped to drive unprecedented change in the insurance industry.” Dr. Hasan emphasized the power of community and the need for a robust, sustainable network to navigate the complexities of the rapidly evolving Insurtech landscape.“Our mission is clear,” he added.“We seek to foster collaboration, encourage knowledge sharing, and drive innovation. Through a series of initiatives, including thought leadership forums, professional development programs, and industry-specific research, GAIP will serve as a catalyst for growth and a beacon of excellence in the Insurtech community.”The India Chapter's soft launch also saw the appointment of an interim board under the leadership of Dr. Vijay Kalantri, a prominent Indian industrialist and President of the All India Association of Industries (AIAI), who was named the Interim Board Chairman for GAIP India Chapter. In his inaugural speech, Dr. Kalantri remarked,“We believe that true progress is achieved when everyone has a seat at the table, and every voice is heard. This ethos will guide us as GAIP builds a global network that is as diverse as it is dynamic, as inclusive as it is innovative. Today's launch is just the beginning. Over the coming months and years, GAIP will work tirelessly to create value for its members and the broader Insurtech ecosystem.”Key Initiatives and Future Plans:GAIP, with its chapters established across key global regions, aims to facilitate local engagement while maintaining a cohesive global approach to advancing the Insurtech field. The association plans to develop educational programs, training courses, and professional certifications to enhance the knowledge and skills of Insurtech professionals. These programs will cover various aspects of insurance, technology, data analytics, risk management, and emerging trends.GAIP is also committed to promoting research and innovation through strategic partnerships with academic institutions, industry stakeholders, and government authorities. The association's research initiatives will focus on exploring cutting-edge technologies, industry trends, market disruptions, and regulatory frameworks impacting the insurance sector. As part of its community engagement, GAIP will organize periodic events, conferences, webinars, and workshops to facilitate knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration among Insurtech professionals. These events will provide a platform for thought leaders, industry practitioners, and policymakers to discuss emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities. As GAIP prepares for its official launch, anticipation is high within the industry, with stakeholders eagerly awaiting the mega event that promises to redefine the future of Insurtech.For more information, visit .For media inquiries, please send an email to: ....

