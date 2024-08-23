New Study Reveals Rising Trend In Enterprise MSP Separations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- David Ballew, CEOLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MSP Separation... a.k.a. Divorce. In a bold move set to shake up the Managed (MSP) industry, Nimble Global introduces a groundbreaking methodology for assessing and transforming client-MSP relationships. This innovative approach challenges the status quo and offers a fresh perspective on contingent workforce management (CWM) solutions.Yes, divorce is a strong word. Let's accept reality - a client separating from their MSP is complex. Clients ask us to clarify their options before“divorcing” their MSP-the Nimble Difference: Relationship Lifecycle Assessment.A Client Relationship Lifecycle Assessment is critical to shifting the focus from emotions to decisions using data fact patterns in balance with feelings. In the best case, the review may change the perceived 'reality,' renewing the MSP partnership under new guidelines and avoiding“divorce” altogether. Learn from history..Customers buy on price and value..Clients buy on experience and trust..Change is disruptive and costly..Change can be worth the investment in your future.Our Recommendation on Making a Decision.Conduct an honest and direct assessment of the MSP's Client Relationship Lifecycle - a documented practical journey that gathers the client's facts (and, yes, the feelings) and the MSP experience, creating awareness of the depth and reality of the relationship, services, and technology. This journey is unique, and we believe the analysis of both parties, including accountability at every level of the organization, without excuses, is critical to achieving a meaningful understanding of the relationship's reality.The 'Current Lifecycle' stage defines how well the MSP is working. We identify opportunities for improvement by understanding the feelings and perceptions of the program's influencers and detractors. Why? Feelings and perceptions create the reality for most people in this relationship. We also study the actions of both parties because we have experienced situations where the parties create barriers that sabotage the relationship, sometimes without any self-awareness. Nimble Global's approach poses three critical questions that most clients and MSPs fear to ask:1. Does the client genuinely enjoy interacting with their MSP?2. Is working with the MSP truly effortless for the client?3. Is the MSP consistently innovating or merely maintaining the status quo?Suppose the answer is yes to all three questions. In that case, the current lifecycle reality is that loyalty and challenges can be resolved, the relationship can be repaired, and a robust program relationship can be created. If the answer is no to any of the questions, an amiable divorce becomes our primary goal. Amiable means all parties respect the client's decision, maintain professional standards, and provide reasonable support during the transition.We acknowledge these questions make traditional MSPs uncomfortable, but we believe discomfort drives change, and change drives 'Real Innovation.'Nimble Global pioneers innovative new solutions . For clients seeking alternatives, it offers cutting-edge options that defy convention. If the ultimate decision is separation, the best choice for moving forward may be a different program model-such as Hybrid MSP models that blend the best of outsourced and in-house management or AI-augmented Internally Managed Programs (IMP) that leverage the latest machine learning. Let's not leave our blockchain-based transparency systems for unprecedented accountability.Please contact us to learn how Nimble Global, without conflict of interest, can help guide the discussion to the best possible outcome.About Nimble GlobalEstablished in 2019, Nimble Global is the world's foremost authority in Contingent Workforce Management, specializing in compliance and innovation. With leadership expertise spanning over 30 years, our company consistently sets new global benchmarks in compliance and consultancy services. Based in London, Nimble Global offers unparalleled local and international insights, influencing client projects across over 90 countries. Our NGLCC Diversity Certification further exemplifies our commitment to excellence and diversity. Nimble Global continues to shape the future of workforce management, combining deep industry knowledge with innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.Real People. Real Action. Real Innovation.

