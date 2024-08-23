Reserves Of Gas Reservoirs In EU Reach 100 Bln Cubic Meters

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The level of filling of underground reservoirs in the European Union has exceeded 90.5%, Azernews reports, citing the European Association of Gas Infrastructure Operators (Gas Infrastructure Europe, GIE).

As of now, the storage capacity in EU countries is at 90.54%, which is 7.93 percentage points higher than the average for this date over the past five years.

Currently, the total volume of gas in the reservoirs is 99.72 billion cubic meters.

It is also worth noting that since December 31, 2020, Azerbaijani gas has been transported to Europe through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).