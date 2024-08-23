Reserves Of Gas Reservoirs In EU Reach 100 Bln Cubic Meters
Date
8/23/2024 7:16:41 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The level of filling of underground gas reservoirs in the
European Union has exceeded 90.5%, Azernews
reports, citing the European Association of Gas Infrastructure
Operators (Gas Infrastructure Europe, GIE).
As of now, the storage capacity in EU countries is at 90.54%,
which is 7.93 percentage points higher than the average for this
date over the past five years.
Currently, the total volume of gas in the reservoirs is 99.72
billion cubic meters.
It is also worth noting that since December 31, 2020,
Azerbaijani gas has been transported to Europe through the
Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).
MENAFN23082024000195011045ID1108593630
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.