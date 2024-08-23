Azerbaijani President Highlights Rapid Development Of Uzbekistan
8/23/2024 7:16:40 AM
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, in a press statement
following talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, praised
the rapid development of the brotherly nation,
Azernews reports.
"I have visited Uzbekistan multiple times at different periods,
particularly frequently in recent years, and I can clearly see and
take pleasure in the remarkable transformations that the people of
Uzbekistan are achieving under the leadership of Shavkat
Miromonovich.
Cities are flourishing, and industry is developing rapidly.
During my last trip to Tashkent, we visited a large industrial
complex together, and all of this is the result of wise policies.
Attracting foreign investments, creating a favourable business
environment, daily work on socio-economic development, and a vast
number of social projects-this is the Uzbekistan of today," the
Azerbaijani President said.
