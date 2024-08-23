عربي


Azerbaijani President Highlights Rapid Development Of Uzbekistan

8/23/2024 7:16:40 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, in a press statement following talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, praised the rapid development of the brotherly nation, Azernews reports.

"I have visited Uzbekistan multiple times at different periods, particularly frequently in recent years, and I can clearly see and take pleasure in the remarkable transformations that the people of Uzbekistan are achieving under the leadership of Shavkat Miromonovich.

Cities are flourishing, and industry is developing rapidly. During my last trip to Tashkent, we visited a large industrial complex together, and all of this is the result of wise policies. Attracting foreign investments, creating a favourable business environment, daily work on socio-economic development, and a vast number of social projects-this is the Uzbekistan of today," the Azerbaijani President said.

