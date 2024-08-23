عربي


First Ladies Of Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Met In Tashkent

8/23/2024 7:16:40 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 23, Mehriban Aliyeva, First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan, in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

AzerNews

