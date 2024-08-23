First Ladies Of Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Met In Tashkent
8/23/2024 7:16:40 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On August 23, Mehriban Aliyeva, First Lady of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, met with Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, First Lady of the
Republic of Uzbekistan, in Tashkent, Azernews
reports.
