Presidents Of Azerbaijan And Uzbekistan Hold Meeting In Tashkent With Representatives From Business Communities
Date
8/23/2024 7:16:39 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and
Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, held a
meeting with representatives from the business communities of both
countries in Tashkent, Azernews reports.
MENAFN23082024000195011045ID1108593626
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.