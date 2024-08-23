عربي


JCET Q2 2024 Net Profit Attributable To The Parent Increased By 258% Quarter-On-Quarter, Hitting A Record High For Revenue


8/23/2024 7:16:39 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Q2 2024 financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 8.64 billion, an increase of 36.9% year-on-year and 26.3% quarter-on-quarter. A record high Q2 in the company's history.
  • Generated RMB 1.65 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 0.93 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.72 billion.
  • Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB 0.48 billion, an increase of 25.5% year-on-year and 258.0% quarter-on-quarter.
  • earnings per share was RMB 0.27, as compared to RMB 0.22 in Q2 2023.

1H 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 15.49 billion, an increase of 27.2% year-on-year.
  • Generated RMB 3.03 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 1.87 billion, free cash flow for the first half of 2024 was RMB 1.16 billion.
  • Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB 0.62 billion, an increase of 25.0% year-on-year.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.35, as compared to RMB 0.28 in 1H 2023.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) back-end manufacturing and technology services, announced its financial results for the first half year of 2024. The financial report shows that in the first half of 2024, JCET achieved revenue of RMB 15.49
billion, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent of RMB 0.62
billion, both increased over 25%. In Q2 2024 JCET achieved revenue of RMB 8.64
billion, an increase of 36.9% year-on-year, a record high Q2 in the company's history, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent of RMB 0.48
billion, an increase of 25.5% year-on-year and 258.0% quarter-on-quarter, generating RMB 1.65 billion cash from operations.

During the reporting period, the company's capacity utilization has significantly increased, with enlarged investment to expand production capacity of core production lines. In the first half of the year, the revenue of communications, computing, and consumer electronics businesses increased respectively by 48%, 23%, and 33% year-on-year. The company is consistently strengthening the research and development in advanced packaging technologies, with R&D investment of RMB 0.82 billion in 1H 2024, a year-on-year increase of 22.4%.

JCET is also actively promoting strategic projects to enhance its smart manufacturing. After two years construction, the new advanced packaging factory "JCET Microelectronics Wafer-level Microsystems Integration High-end Manufacturing Base" with an area of over 130,000 square meters is progressing with equipment mobilization. The new automotive chip back-end manufacturing base has completed building the factory structure. The acquisition of a high-density memory chip packaging factory has obtained necessary approvals, and the project is progressing towards completion.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET, said, "JCET actively promotes innovative applications of advanced packaging technologies and continues to expand its production capacity in China, Singapore and South Korea, with steady growth in performance in the first half of 2024. The company will continue to increase investment in R&D and strategic projects, strengthen innovation cooperation in the industrial chain and sustainable development, and create higher value for shareholders, customers, employees and society."

For more information, please refer to the JCET 1H FY2024 Report.

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive, and industrial, through advanced wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Package, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, eight manufacturing locations in China, Korea, and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to our global customers.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)





RMB in millions

















Jun 30, 2024


Dec 31, 2023

ASSETS










Current assets











Currency funds





10,621

7,325


Trading financial assets





1,605

2,306


Derivative financial assets





0

4


Accounts receivable





4,066

4,185


Receivables financing





71

38


Prepayments





132

104


Other receivables





115

87


Inventories





3,408

3,195


Other current assets





393

375

Total current assets







20,411


17,619

Non-current assets











Long-term receivables





31

33


Long-term equity investments





666

695


Other equity investments





434

447


Investment properties





84

86


Fixed assets





18,408

18,744


Construction in progress





2,039

1,053


Right-of-use assets





519

563


Intangible assets





659

662


Goodwill





2,262

2,248


Long-term prepaid expenses





13

17


Deferred tax assets





377

364


Other non-current assets





66

48

Total non-current assets







25,558


24,960

Total assets







45,969


42,579











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Jun 30, 2024


Dec 31, 2023

Current liabilities











Short-term borrowings





467

1,696


Derivative financial liabilities





2

0


Notes payable





300

223


Accounts payable





5,773

4,782


Contract liabilities





260

185


Employee benefits payable





732

781


Taxes and surcharges payable





116

167


Other payables





368

354


Current portion of long-term liabilities





1,806

1,491


Other current liabilities





2

3

Total current liabilities







9,826


9,682

Non-current liabilities











Long-term borrowings





7,749

5,777


Lease liabilities





480

530


Long-term payables





3

0


Long-term employee benefits payable





14

14


Deferred income





438

384


Other non-current liabilities





38

41

Total non-current liabilities







8,722


6,746

Total liabilities







18,548


16,428

Equity











Paid-in capital





1,789

1,789


Capital reserves





15,228

15,237


Accumulated other comprehensive income





591

543


Specialized reserves





1

0


Surplus reserves





257

257


Unappropriated profit





8,680

8,239

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent





26,546

26,065

Minority shareholders





875

86

Total equity







27,421


26,151

Total liabilities and equity







45,969


42,579





















CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)





RMB in millions, except share data













Three months ended


Six months ended




Jun 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2023


Jun 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2023

Revenue



8,645


6,313


15,487


12,173

Less: Cost of sales

7,410

5,359

13,417

10,525




Taxes and surcharges

22

27

35

47




Selling expenses

64

51

118

100




Administrative expenses

209

175

433

347




Research and development expenses

438

360

819

669




Finance expenses

(19)

(7)

(11)

51




Including: Interest expenses

99

68

192

131






Interest income

80

27

141

35

Add: Other income

47

40

86

73



Investment income / (loss)

(4)

(24)

(14)

(21)




Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures

(12)

(10)

(29)

(21)



Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities

0

37

(5)

46



Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

(14)

(6)

(7)

(1)



Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")

(20)

(5)

(38)

0



Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets

2

13

5

16

Operating profit / (loss)



532


403


703


547

Add: Non-operating income

0

2

1

3

Less: Non-operating expenses

2

0

2

4

Profit / (loss) before income taxes



530


405


702


546

Less: Income tax expenses

47

19

85

50

Net profit / (loss)



483


386


617


496

Classified by continuity of operations









Profit / (loss) from continuing operations

483

386

617

496

Classified by ownership









Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent



484


386


619


496


Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders

(1)

0

(2)

0

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period

8,374

7,264

8,239

7,154

Less: Cash dividends declared

178

358

178

358

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent)



8,680


7,292


8,680


7,292

Other comprehensive income, net of tax



36


481


48


350

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



36


481


48


350

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss

(8)

6

(13)

17


Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan

0

0

0

1


Change in the fair value of other equity investments

(8)

6

(13)

16

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss

44

475

61

333


Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements

44

475

61

333

Total comprehensive income



519


867


665


846


Including:









Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent

520

867

667

846


Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders

(1)

0

(2)

0

Earnings per share











Basic earnings per share

0.27

0.22

0.35

0.28


Diluted earnings per share

0.27

0.22

0.35

0.28




















CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)





RMB in millions













Three months ended


Six months ended




Jun 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2023


Jun 30, 2024


Jun 30, 2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services

8,784

6,178

16,590

13,162


Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds

81

122

198

216


Other cash receipts relating to operating activities

181

110

283

163

Total cash inflows from operating activities

9,046

6,410

17,071

13,541


Cash payments for goods and services

6,078

4,069

11,254

8,454


Cash payments to and on behalf of employees

1,056

878

2,248

2,072


Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges

197

254

289

466


Other cash payments relating to operating activities

61

22

253

128

Total cash outflows from operating activities

7,392

5,223

14,044

11,120

Net cash flows from operating activities



1,654


1,187


3,027


2,421

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Cash receipts from returns of investments

4,800

4,350

9,050

8,280


Cash receipts from investment income

2

38

15

52


Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

2

7

5

32

Total cash inflows from investing activities

4,804

4,395

9,070

8,364


Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets

937

749

1,870

1,588


Cash payments for investments

4,650

3,200

8,350

5,980

Total cash outflows from investing activities

5,587

3,949

10,220

7,568

Net cash flows from investing activities



(783)


446


(1,150)


796

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Cash proceeds from investments by others

6

230

776

230



Including: Cash receipts from capital contributions from minority shareholders of subsidiaries

0

86

765

86


Cash receipts from borrowings

728

1,317

3,007

1,664

Total cash inflows from financing activities

734

1,547

3,783

1,894


Cash repayments for debts

657

755

1,963

1,740


Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses

272

414

352

467


Other cash payments relating to financing activities

34

16

53

48

Total cash outflows from financing activities

963

1,185

2,368

2,255

Net cash flows from financing activities



(229)


362


1,415


(361)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



2


45


4


37

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



644


2,040


3,296


2,893

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

9,977

3,306

7,325

2,453

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



10,621


5,346


10,621


5,346

