Genai In Advertising Assessment Report 2024: How Genai Is Shaping Advertising, And Brands' Approach To It

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GenAI in Advertising: How GenAI Is Shaping Advertising - and Brands' Approach to It" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After a year of assessing the strengths and weaknesses of generative AI (genAI), advertisers are steaming ahead with plans to incorporate the technology. But significant hurdles lie in the way of the transformation that genAI could lead.

Key Question: What are the leading use cases of this on the buy side?

Key Stat: The number of marketers worldwide using genAI for data analysis (39%) is more than twice the number using it for image generation (16%), per Mediaocean.

Here's what's in the full report



2 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing.

3 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making. 12 Expert Perspectives: Insights from industry and company leaders.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

GenAI is already getting embedded in advertising's workflows

GenAI has already entrenched itself in the advertising ecosystem

There is still a big gap between expectations and reality

The genAI-powered future will require significant investments in data and supporting architecture

What advertisers can do to stay ahead

Insider Intelligence Interviews

Sources Media Gallery

Charts in This Report



Though Marketers See GenAI's Potential, Its Use Is Still Limited in Key Areas

Future Implementation of Generative AI Use Cases in Marketing in the Next 2 to 3 Years According to CMOs and Executives Worldwide, Oct 2023 (% of respondents) Budget Allocation for Generative AI Marketing Initiatives According to CMOs and Executives Worldwide, by Industry, Oct 2023 (% of respondents)

Interviewed for This Report



Bruce Biegel, Winterberry Group - Senior Managing Partner

Dan Gardner, Code and Theory - Co-Founder, Executive Chairman

Will Hanschell, Pencil - Co-Founder, CEO

Kristen Kelly, Accenture Song - Global Head, Media, Managing Director

Andrew Klein, Publicis Media - Senior Vice President, Web3 Brand Strategy and Innovation

John Mruz, Mediaocean - Senior Vice President, Strategy and Product Commercialization

Jonathan Nelson, Omnicom Group - CEO, Omnicom Digital

Nirish Parsad, Tinuiti - Practice Lead, Emerging Technology

Andrew Richardson - New Engen, Inc., Senior Vice President, Advanced Analytics and Measurement

Michael Rumiantsau - Narrative BI, Co-Founder, CEO

Michael Treff - Code and Theory, CEO Paolo Yuvienco - Omnicom Group, CTO, Executive Vice President

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900