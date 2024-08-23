(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aquaculture - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Aquaculture is estimated at US$218.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$315.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the aquaculture market is driven by several factors, showcasing a complex interplay between global demand and innovative solutions. Rising global population and the associated increase in demand for protein-rich food underscore aquaculture's vital role in global food security. Technological advancements in breeding, disease control, and feed efficiency continue to enhance production capacity and sustainability, bolstering the sector's growth. Economic expansion in developing regions is prompting greater investment in aquaculture infrastructure, further stimulating market growth.

Moreover, consumer shifts towards healthier dietary choices and sustainably sourced food are increasing demand for aquaculture products. Governmental initiatives providing support through funding, research, and sustainable guidelines underpin this expansion, ensuring aquaculture remains a key player in addressing future food needs and environmental challenges.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Fresh Water Culture Environment segment, which is expected to reach US$205.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.7%. The Marine Water Culture Environment segment is also set to grow at 5.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.9% CAGR to reach $210.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, AKVA Group ASA, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 455 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $218.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $315.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW



Aquaculture: The Blue Revolution for Meeting Growing Seafood Needs of the Masses

Sustainability and Resource Efficiency Comparison of Farmed Seafood Vis-a-vis Other Protein Sources

Aquaculture: Fast Facts

Aquaculture as a Potential Solution for Overcoming Insufficient Supply of Seafood: Foundation for Market Growth

Depletion of Natural Fish Stock: A Major Cause of Concern

Aquatic Ecosystems Set to Bridge the Gap between Demand and Supply

Supported by Aquaculture, Global Per Capita Fish Consumption Surges

Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg per Capita) by Region for 2024

Global Aquaculture Production Trends: An Overview

Global Aquaculture Production (in Mt) for the Years 2011 through 2027

Aquaculture as % of Fish & Seafood Production by Region for 2008, 2018 and 2028

Major Species Produced in Aquaculture Producing Countries Worldwide

Aquaculture to Surpass Wild Fisheries Production

EXHBIT: Global Fish Production (In Thousand Tonnes) by Aquaculture and Capture Fisheries for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Carp Dominates Freshwater Aquaculture Production, followed by Molluscs

Global Aquaculture Production by Species (in Tonnes)

Countries with Long Aquaculture Traditions and Robust Practices

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Continue to Turbocharge Future Growth

Key Market Challenges in a Nutshell

Competition

Atlantic Salmon Farming Market

Recent Market Activity

Aquaculture - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Preference for Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich Seafood Drives Healthy Market Growth

World Seafood Consumption in Thousand Tons by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 and 2024

Myriad Benefits of Fish to Human Life

Skin Care from Seafood

Aquatic Animals: A Potential Source of Medicinal Properties

Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Fish: An Important Source of Animal Protein

Growing Prominence of Farmed Salmon Benefits Market Expansion

Bridging Supply-Demand Gap

Primary Markets for Salmon Worldwide

Farmed Salmon Production, Supply, and Consumption: Key Statistical Data

Global Salmonids Supply: Production Volume in Thousand Tonnes GWT for Wild Salmonids and Farmed Salmonids for the Years 2012 through 2024

Global Consumption of Farmed Atlantic Salmon: Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Region/Country for 2024

Per Capita Consumption of Salmon in Kg per Year by Country for 2024

Significant Improvements in Distribution, Logistics & Transportation Drive Market Penetration

Spiraling Popularity of Organic Aquaculture Lends Traction to Market Growth

Major Organic Species

Organic Seafood Market

Developing World Adopts Aquaculture to Ward off Malnutrition, Presents Significant Growth Opportunities

Emerging Countries in Asia and Latin America: Major Contributors to Global Fish Supply

Combination of Prioritization and National Level Strategies to Drive Aquaculture Growth in Africa

Expanding Production Area and Integration with Agriculture Signals Growth Opportunities

Demand for Aquafeed Surges

Vegetable-Based Feeds Gain Importance

Small Scale Aquacultures: 'Talk of the Town'

Expanding Population Gives Rise to Food Security Concerns, Offers a Strong Business Case for Aquaculture

Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Development of Cost-Efficient and Sustainable Aquaculture: Need of the Hour

Concerns Over Farmed and Genetically Modified Fish

Emerging Technologies Set to Disrupt the Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

Blockchain Technology

Sensors, Big Data & AIS

Issues Influencing Future Trade in Aquaculture and Related Products

Aquaculture: Technology Innovations & Advancements

New Innovative Technology and Practices to Enable Efficient and Sustainable Aquaculture

Alternative Feed, Vertical Underwater Farming & Re-Circulating Systems: Alternative to Diminishing Wild Fisheries

Innovations Targeting Sustainable Aquaculture

Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS)

Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture

Seaweed: A High Potential Source for Bioenergy Production

Disease Prevention, Vaccine Delivery: Focus of Innovation Efforts

Alternatives to Fish Meal Gain Prominence

Biomass Daily

aquaSmart

Phototrophic Algae in Fish Feeds

Advanced Feeding Technologies for Enhanced Production of Seafood

Biotechnology: Towards Safer and Eco-Friendly Aquaculture

Extensive and Intensive System of Cultivation

Drones Gaining Popularity in Aquaculture

Climate Change to Seriously Impact Fish Rearing in the Near Future

Dangers from Climate Change to Aquaculture across Countries and Regions

Systems and Species that are Most Vulnerable

Possible Solutions to Climate Change-Induced Problems

Aquaculture and Related Environment Concerns

Toxic Additives and Contaminants in Farmed Fish

Promotion of Marine Conservation by NGOs

Fish for Fish Feed

Organic and Chemical Pollution

Mangroves and Shrimp Aquaculture

Intensive Shrimp Farming: A Threat to Environment

White Spot Disease: A Major Threat for Shrimp Industry

Predator Control in Aquaculture

Negative Effects and Risks of Aquaculture

El Nino and La Nina: Effects on Aquatic Life

Product Overview

Aquaculture: Definition

Why Aquaculture?

Production Methods Freshwater Aquaculture: Semi-Intensive Vs Intensive Systems

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 150 Featured)



Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

AKVA Group ASA

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Aalesundfisk A/S

Austevoll Seafood ASA

Bremnes Seashore AS

Jealsa

Cooke Aquaculture Scotland Ltd.

Grieg Seafood ASA

Groupe Aqualande

Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd.

Leroy Seafood Group ASA (LSG)

Compania Pesquera Camanchaca SA

Domstein Fish AS Lipidos Toledo SA (LIPTOSA)

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Aquaculture Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900