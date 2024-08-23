Aquaculture Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Developing World Adopts Aquaculture To Ward Off Malnutrition, Presents Significant Growth Opportunities
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aquaculture - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Aquaculture is estimated at US$218.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$315.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the aquaculture market is driven by several factors, showcasing a complex interplay between global demand and innovative solutions. Rising global population and the associated increase in demand for protein-rich food underscore aquaculture's vital role in global food security. Technological advancements in breeding, disease control, and feed efficiency continue to enhance production capacity and sustainability, bolstering the sector's growth. Economic expansion in developing regions is prompting greater investment in aquaculture infrastructure, further stimulating market growth.
Moreover, consumer shifts towards healthier dietary choices and sustainably sourced food are increasing demand for aquaculture products. Governmental initiatives providing support through funding, research, and sustainable guidelines underpin this expansion, ensuring aquaculture remains a key player in addressing future food needs and environmental challenges.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Fresh Water Culture Environment segment, which is expected to reach US$205.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.7%. The Marine Water Culture Environment segment is also set to grow at 5.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.9% CAGR to reach $210.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, AKVA Group ASA, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 455
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $218.8 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $315.2 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 5.4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
Aquaculture: The Blue Revolution for Meeting Growing Seafood Needs of the Masses Sustainability and Resource Efficiency Comparison of Farmed Seafood Vis-a-vis Other Protein Sources Aquaculture: Fast Facts Aquaculture as a Potential Solution for Overcoming Insufficient Supply of Seafood: Foundation for Market Growth Depletion of Natural Fish Stock: A Major Cause of Concern Aquatic Ecosystems Set to Bridge the Gap between Demand and Supply Supported by Aquaculture, Global Per Capita Fish Consumption Surges Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg per Capita) by Region for 2024 Global Aquaculture Production Trends: An Overview Global Aquaculture Production (in Mt) for the Years 2011 through 2027 Aquaculture as % of Fish & Seafood Production by Region for 2008, 2018 and 2028 Major Species Produced in Aquaculture Producing Countries Worldwide Aquaculture to Surpass Wild Fisheries Production EXHBIT: Global Fish Production (In Thousand Tonnes) by Aquaculture and Capture Fisheries for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027 Carp Dominates Freshwater Aquaculture Production, followed by Molluscs Global Aquaculture Production by Species (in Tonnes) Countries with Long Aquaculture Traditions and Robust Practices Global Market Outlook Developing Countries Continue to Turbocharge Future Growth Key Market Challenges in a Nutshell Competition Atlantic Salmon Farming Market Recent Market Activity Aquaculture - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Preference for Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich Seafood Drives Healthy Market Growth World Seafood Consumption in Thousand Tons by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 and 2024 Myriad Benefits of Fish to Human Life Skin Care from Seafood Aquatic Animals: A Potential Source of Medicinal Properties Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Fish: An Important Source of Animal Protein Growing Prominence of Farmed Salmon Benefits Market Expansion Bridging Supply-Demand Gap Primary Markets for Salmon Worldwide Farmed Salmon Production, Supply, and Consumption: Key Statistical Data Global Salmonids Supply: Production Volume in Thousand Tonnes GWT for Wild Salmonids and Farmed Salmonids for the Years 2012 through 2024 Global Consumption of Farmed Atlantic Salmon: Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Region/Country for 2024 Per Capita Consumption of Salmon in Kg per Year by Country for 2024 Significant Improvements in Distribution, Logistics & Transportation Drive Market Penetration Spiraling Popularity of Organic Aquaculture Lends Traction to Market Growth Major Organic Species Organic Seafood Market Developing World Adopts Aquaculture to Ward off Malnutrition, Presents Significant Growth Opportunities Emerging Countries in Asia and Latin America: Major Contributors to Global Fish Supply Combination of Prioritization and National Level Strategies to Drive Aquaculture Growth in Africa Expanding Production Area and Integration with Agriculture Signals Growth Opportunities Demand for Aquafeed Surges Vegetable-Based Feeds Gain Importance Small Scale Aquacultures: 'Talk of the Town' Expanding Population Gives Rise to Food Security Concerns, Offers a Strong Business Case for Aquaculture Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100 Development of Cost-Efficient and Sustainable Aquaculture: Need of the Hour Concerns Over Farmed and Genetically Modified Fish Emerging Technologies Set to Disrupt the Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Blockchain Technology Sensors, Big Data & AIS Issues Influencing Future Trade in Aquaculture and Related Products Aquaculture: Technology Innovations & Advancements New Innovative Technology and Practices to Enable Efficient and Sustainable Aquaculture Alternative Feed, Vertical Underwater Farming & Re-Circulating Systems: Alternative to Diminishing Wild Fisheries Innovations Targeting Sustainable Aquaculture Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture Seaweed: A High Potential Source for Bioenergy Production Disease Prevention, Vaccine Delivery: Focus of Innovation Efforts Alternatives to Fish Meal Gain Prominence Biomass Daily aquaSmart Phototrophic Algae in Fish Feeds Advanced Feeding Technologies for Enhanced Production of Seafood Biotechnology: Towards Safer and Eco-Friendly Aquaculture Extensive and Intensive System of Cultivation Drones Gaining Popularity in Aquaculture Climate Change to Seriously Impact Fish Rearing in the Near Future Dangers from Climate Change to Aquaculture across Countries and Regions Systems and Species that are Most Vulnerable Possible Solutions to Climate Change-Induced Problems Aquaculture and Related Environment Concerns Toxic Additives and Contaminants in Farmed Fish Promotion of Marine Conservation by NGOs Fish for Fish Feed Organic and Chemical Pollution Mangroves and Shrimp Aquaculture Intensive Shrimp Farming: A Threat to Environment White Spot Disease: A Major Threat for Shrimp Industry Predator Control in Aquaculture Negative Effects and Risks of Aquaculture El Nino and La Nina: Effects on Aquatic Life Product Overview Aquaculture: Definition Why Aquaculture? Production Methods Freshwater Aquaculture: Semi-Intensive Vs Intensive Systems
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 150 Featured)
Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL AKVA Group ASA Maruha Nichiro Corporation Aalesundfisk A/S Austevoll Seafood ASA Bremnes Seashore AS Jealsa Cooke Aquaculture Scotland Ltd. Grieg Seafood ASA Groupe Aqualande Huon Aquaculture Group Ltd. Leroy Seafood Group ASA (LSG) Compania Pesquera Camanchaca SA Domstein Fish AS Lipidos Toledo SA (LIPTOSA)
Attachment
Global Aquaculture Market
