Community Spirit Shines As Volunteers Unite In Abu Dhabi To Pack 10,000 School Kits With Dubai Cares And Aldar

Over 400 volunteers prepared school kits with essential school supplies to help children from low-income families prepare for the new academic year

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 23 August 2024: A remarkable show of community support saw over 400 dedicated volunteers, including 100 volunteers from Aldar, come together on 23 August 2024 to assemble 10,000 essential school kits for children from low-income families across the UAE. The initiative, organized as part of the 'Back to School' edition of Volunteer Emirates by Dubai Cares, marked a significant milestone in the ongoing partnership between Aldar – the Platinum Sponsor - and Dubai Cares.

Held for the first time in Abu Dhabi, the initiative drew an unprecedented number of participants eager to contribute to a cause that empowers children through education. The school kits, packed with essential supplies, will be distributed to students across the UAE, helping them start the new academic year with confidence.

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, added,“The success of this initiative is due in no small part to the extraordinary commitment of the volunteers and our sponsor, Aldar, who joined us in Abu Dhabi. Their participation not only made this initiative possible but also demonstrated the profound impact that community engagement can have in addressing social challenges. We are proud to work alongside Aldar and our volunteers to ensure that every child has the tools they need to succeed in school.”

Faisal Falaknaz, Aldar's Group Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer, said:“Seeing so many volunteers come together to support an initiative that provides children with essential kits required to start the new academic year was truly inspiring. Over 400 volunteers gathered in Abu Dhabi, with a combination of long-term supporters of Dubai Cares initiatives, and local community members and Aldar employees who volunteered in this initiative for the first time. Overall, the energy and sense of community was fantastic, and we look forward to future volunteering events that bring people together for worthy causes across the UAE.”

Shalin Kaladharan, a longtime volunteer with Dubai Cares said: 'Volunteering with Dubai Cares since 2013, starting with a school refurbishment initiative through Volunteer Emirates, has been an incredibly positive and fulfilling experience. Every initiative is well-organized, with clear roles and a structure that allows us to work with both passion and purpose. Since my first experience, I've been committed to attending all Dubai Cares initiatives, and in 2020, I proudly became a volunteer leader. Volunteering has been part of my life since 2011 because I'm passionate about giving back to the community. For me, it's not just about the act of volunteering-it's about contributing to the UAE, a place I consider home. Along the way, I've formed lifelong friendships with fellow volunteers who share the same drive. Volunteering isn't just something I do-it's part of who I am.”

Safiya Japanwala, an Indian volunteer, said:“I have lived in the UAE for over 30 years, and I have three children-one of whom is volunteering with me today. This is my first time volunteering with Dubai Cares. I joined after my cousin told me about the initiative and invited me to participate. I've been wanting to do more to help and contribute, as I felt that making donations alone wasn't enough. I'm amazed by the scale of this initiative-so many different nationalities, all working together with enthusiasm and without complaint. Everyone is motivated by a shared desire to make a difference.”

Dubai Cares' 'Back to School' edition of Volunteer Emirates aligns with Dubai Cares' mission to promote inclusive education and community involvement across the UAE and beyond. The initiative is also in line with Aldar's broader efforts to foster community well-being and enhance educational opportunities for underprivileged children.