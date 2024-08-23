JCET Q2 2024 Net Profit Attributable To The Parent Increased By 258% Quarter-On-Quarter, Hitting A Record High For Revenue

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Q2 2024 financial Highlights:
Revenue was RMB 8.64 billion, an increase of 36.9% year-on-year and 26.3% quarter-on-quarter. A record high Q2 in the company's history.
Generated RMB 1.65 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 0.93 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.72 billion.
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB 0.48 billion, an increase of 25.5% year-on-year and 258.0% quarter-on-quarter.
earnings per share was RMB 0.27, as compared to RMB 0.22 in Q2 2023.
1H 2024 Financial Highlights:
Revenue was RMB 15.49 billion, an increase of 27.2% year-on-year.
Generated RMB 3.03 billion cash from operations. With net capex investments of RMB 1.87 billion, free cash flow for the first half of 2024 was RMB 1.16 billion.
Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB 0.62 billion, an increase of 25.0% year-on-year.
Earnings per share was RMB 0.35, as compared to RMB 0.28 in 1H 2023.
SHANGHAI, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) back-end manufacturing and technology services, announced its financial results for the first half year of 2024. The financial report shows that in the first half of 2024, JCET achieved revenue of RMB 15.49
billion, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent of RMB 0.62
billion, both increased over 25%. In Q2 2024 JCET achieved revenue of RMB 8.64
billion, an increase of 36.9% year-on-year, a record high Q2 in the company's history, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent of RMB 0.48
billion, an increase of 25.5% year-on-year and 258.0% quarter-on-quarter, generating RMB 1.65 billion cash from operations.
During the reporting period, the company's capacity utilization has significantly increased, with enlarged investment to expand production capacity of core production lines. In the first half of the year, the revenue of communications, computing, and consumer electronics businesses increased respectively by 48%, 23%, and 33% year-on-year. The company is consistently strengthening the research and development in advanced packaging technologies, with R&D investment of RMB 0.82 billion in 1H 2024, a year-on-year increase of 22.4%.
JCET is also actively promoting strategic projects to enhance its smart manufacturing. After two years construction, the new advanced packaging factory "JCET Microelectronics Wafer-level Microsystems Integration High-end Manufacturing Base" with an area of over 130,000 square meters is progressing with equipment mobilization. The new automotive chip back-end manufacturing base has completed building the factory structure. The acquisition of a high-density memory chip packaging factory has obtained necessary approvals, and the project is progressing towards completion.
Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET, said, "JCET actively promotes innovative applications of advanced packaging technologies and continues to expand its production capacity in China, Singapore and South Korea, with steady growth in performance in the first half of 2024. The company will continue to increase investment in R&D and strategic projects, strengthen innovation cooperation in the industrial chain and sustainable development, and create higher value for shareholders, customers, employees and society."
For more information, please refer to the JCET 1H FY2024 Report.
About JCET Group
JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.
Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive, and industrial, through advanced wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Package, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, eight manufacturing locations in China, Korea, and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to our global customers.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RMB in millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2024
|
|
Dec 31, 2023
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,621
|
|
7,325
|
Trading financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,605
|
|
2,306
|
Derivative financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
4
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,066
|
|
4,185
|
Receivables financing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
71
|
|
38
|
Prepayments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
132
|
|
104
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
115
|
|
87
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,408
|
|
3,195
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
393
|
|
375
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,411
|
|
17,619
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term receivables
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
33
|
Long-term equity investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
666
|
|
695
|
Other equity investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
434
|
|
447
|
Investment properties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
86
|
Fixed assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,408
|
|
18,744
|
Construction in progress
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,039
|
|
1,053
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
519
|
|
563
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
659
|
|
662
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,262
|
|
2,248
|
Long-term prepaid expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
17
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
377
|
|
364
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
48
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25,558
|
|
24,960
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45,969
|
|
42,579
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2024
|
|
Dec 31, 2023
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
467
|
|
1,696
|
Derivative financial liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
Notes payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
223
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,773
|
|
4,782
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
260
|
|
185
|
Employee benefits payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
732
|
|
781
|
Taxes and surcharges payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
167
|
Other payables
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
368
|
|
354
|
Current portion of long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,806
|
|
1,491
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
3
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,826
|
|
9,682
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,749
|
|
5,777
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
480
|
|
530
|
Long-term payables
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
0
|
Long-term employee benefits payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
14
|
Deferred income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
438
|
|
384
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
41
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,722
|
|
6,746
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,548
|
|
16,428
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,789
|
|
1,789
|
Capital reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15,228
|
|
15,237
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
591
|
|
543
|
Specialized reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
0
|
Surplus reserves
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
257
|
|
257
|
Unappropriated profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,680
|
|
8,239
|
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,546
|
|
26,065
|
Minority shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
875
|
|
86
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27,421
|
|
26,151
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45,969
|
|
42,579
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RMB in millions, except share data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2024
|
|
Jun 30, 2023
|
|
Jun 30, 2024
|
|
Jun 30, 2023
|
Revenue
|
|
|
8,645
|
|
6,313
|
|
15,487
|
|
12,173
|
Less: Cost of sales
|
|
|
7,410
|
|
5,359
|
|
13,417
|
|
10,525
|
Taxes and surcharges
|
|
|
22
|
|
27
|
|
35
|
|
47
|
Selling expenses
|
|
|
64
|
|
51
|
|
118
|
|
100
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
|
209
|
|
175
|
|
433
|
|
347
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
|
438
|
|
360
|
|
819
|
|
669
|
Finance expenses
|
|
|
(19)
|
|
(7)
|
|
(11)
|
|
51
|
Including: Interest expenses
|
|
|
99
|
|
68
|
|
192
|
|
131
|
Interest income
|
|
|
80
|
|
27
|
|
141
|
|
35
|
Add: Other income
|
|
|
47
|
|
40
|
|
86
|
|
73
|
Investment income / (loss)
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
(24)
|
|
(14)
|
|
(21)
|
Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
(10)
|
|
(29)
|
|
(21)
|
Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities
|
|
|
0
|
|
37
|
|
(5)
|
|
46
|
Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")
|
|
|
(14)
|
|
(6)
|
|
(7)
|
|
(1)
|
Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")
|
|
|
(20)
|
|
(5)
|
|
(38)
|
|
0
|
Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets
|
|
|
2
|
|
13
|
|
5
|
|
16
|
Operating profit / (loss)
|
|
|
532
|
|
403
|
|
703
|
|
547
|
Add: Non-operating income
|
|
|
0
|
|
2
|
|
1
|
|
3
|
Less: Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
2
|
|
0
|
|
2
|
|
4
|
Profit / (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
530
|
|
405
|
|
702
|
|
546
|
Less: Income tax expenses
|
|
|
47
|
|
19
|
|
85
|
|
50
|
Net profit / (loss)
|
|
|
483
|
|
386
|
|
617
|
|
496
|
Classified by continuity of operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit / (loss) from continuing operations
|
|
|
483
|
|
386
|
|
617
|
|
496
|
Classified by ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
|
484
|
|
386
|
|
619
|
|
496
|
Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
0
|
|
(2)
|
|
0
|
Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period
|
|
|
8,374
|
|
7,264
|
|
8,239
|
|
7,154
|
Less: Cash dividends declared
|
|
|
178
|
|
358
|
|
178
|
|
358
|
Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent)
|
|
|
8,680
|
|
7,292
|
|
8,680
|
|
7,292
|
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
|
|
36
|
|
481
|
|
48
|
|
350
|
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
|
36
|
|
481
|
|
48
|
|
350
|
Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
6
|
|
(13)
|
|
17
|
Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan
|
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
1
|
Change in the fair value of other equity investments
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
6
|
|
(13)
|
|
16
|
Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss
|
|
|
44
|
|
475
|
|
61
|
|
333
|
Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements
|
|
|
44
|
|
475
|
|
61
|
|
333
|
Total comprehensive income
|
|
|
519
|
|
867
|
|
665
|
|
846
|
Including:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
|
|
|
520
|
|
867
|
|
667
|
|
846
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
0
|
|
(2)
|
|
0
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
|
0.27
|
|
0.22
|
|
0.35
|
|
0.28
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
|
|
0.27
|
|
0.22
|
|
0.35
|
|
0.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RMB in millions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2024
|
|
Jun 30, 2023
|
|
Jun 30, 2024
|
|
Jun 30, 2023
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services
|
|
|
8,784
|
|
6,178
|
|
16,590
|
|
13,162
|
Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds
|
|
|
81
|
|
122
|
|
198
|
|
216
|
Other cash receipts relating to operating activities
|
|
|
181
|
|
110
|
|
283
|
|
163
|
Total cash inflows from operating activities
|
|
|
9,046
|
|
6,410
|
|
17,071
|
|
13,541
|
Cash payments for goods and services
|
|
|
6,078
|
|
4,069
|
|
11,254
|
|
8,454
|
Cash payments to and on behalf of employees
|
|
|
1,056
|
|
878
|
|
2,248
|
|
2,072
|
Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges
|
|
|
197
|
|
254
|
|
289
|
|
466
|
Other cash payments relating to operating activities
|
|
|
61
|
|
22
|
|
253
|
|
128
|
Total cash outflows from operating activities
|
|
|
7,392
|
|
5,223
|
|
14,044
|
|
11,120
|
Net cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
1,654
|
|
1,187
|
|
3,027
|
|
2,421
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash receipts from returns of investments
|
|
|
4,800
|
|
4,350
|
|
9,050
|
|
8,280
|
Cash receipts from investment income
|
|
|
2
|
|
38
|
|
15
|
|
52
|
Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets
|
|
|
2
|
|
7
|
|
5
|
|
32
|
Total cash inflows from investing activities
|
|
|
4,804
|
|
4,395
|
|
9,070
|
|
8,364
|
Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets
|
|
|
937
|
|
749
|
|
1,870
|
|
1,588
|
Cash payments for investments
|
|
|
4,650
|
|
3,200
|
|
8,350
|
|
5,980
|
Total cash outflows from investing activities
|
|
|
5,587
|
|
3,949
|
|
10,220
|
|
7,568
|
Net cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
(783)
|
|
446
|
|
(1,150)
|
|
796
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash proceeds from investments by others
|
|
|
6
|
|
230
|
|
776
|
|
230
|
Including: Cash receipts from capital contributions from minority shareholders of subsidiaries
|
0
|
|
86
|
|
765
|
|
86
|
Cash receipts from borrowings
|
|
|
728
|
|
1,317
|
|
3,007
|
|
1,664
|
Total cash inflows from financing activities
|
|
|
734
|
|
1,547
|
|
3,783
|
|
1,894
|
Cash repayments for debts
|
|
|
657
|
|
755
|
|
1,963
|
|
1,740
|
Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses
|
|
|
272
|
|
414
|
|
352
|
|
467
|
Other cash payments relating to financing activities
|
|
|
34
|
|
16
|
|
53
|
|
48
|
Total cash outflows from financing activities
|
|
|
963
|
|
1,185
|
|
2,368
|
|
2,255
|
Net cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
(229)
|
|
362
|
|
1,415
|
|
(361)
|
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
|
2
|
|
45
|
|
4
|
|
37
|
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
|
|
644
|
|
2,040
|
|
3,296
|
|
2,893
|
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
9,977
|
|
3,306
|
|
7,325
|
|
2,453
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|
|
|
10,621
|
|
5,346
|
|
10,621
|
|
5,346