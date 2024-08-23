Can Coatings Market: Projected Growth From USD 2.27 Billion In 2023 To USD 3.02 Billion By 2030, With A CAGR Of 4.15%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Can Coatings Market

Can Coatings: Revolutionizing Packaging with Advanced Protection Explore Trends, Growth Drivers, and Challenges in the Evolving Industry

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global can coatings market size was valued at USD 2.27 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.02 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period from 2024 – 2030. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market".

Exactitude Consultancy has published a new research report on "Can coatings Market Size 2024". Products are stored or preserved in cans, which also make it easier to move products from one location to another. Food that has been canned is now a common sight in supermarkets, schools, kitchens, and hospitals. The market for can coating will be driven by the expanding trend of packaged food and beverages. Canned goods are consumed in large quantities as a result of consumers' shifting lifestyles and growing demand for nutritious food. Food residue and chemical reactions between food and the can's metal are prevented by the organic layer that coats cans. Food cans are used to preserve food and beverage products' nutritional value, protection, and aesthetic appeal for an extended period of time. This helps to support the growth of canned food and beverages, which in turn shall boost the market growth.

Get Quick Access to Sample Pages Now @

#request-a-sample

Trends in the Can Coatings Market

The can coatings market is evolving rapidly, driven by various factors that influence consumer preferences and regulatory standards. Here are the key trends shaping the market:

Market Growth and Projections

The global can coatings market size was valued at USD 2.27 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.02 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period from 2023 – 2030. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to dominate this market, driven by increasing consumer demand in countries like China and India.

Sustainability Focus

There is a significant shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable coatings. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, manufacturers are developing coatings that reduce volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and utilize recyclable materials. This trend is supported by increasing regulations aimed at minimizing environmental impact.

Rising Demand for Canned Products

The popularity of canned food and beverages continues to rise, influenced by convenience and longer shelf life. This trend is particularly strong in the beverage sector, where the demand for aluminum cans is increasing due to their sustainability and ability to preserve product quality.

Regulatory Compliance and Health Concerns

As awareness of health and safety grows, there is a heightened demand for coatings that are safe for indoor use and compliant with international standards. Manufacturers are focusing on developing coatings that meet these safety requirements while maintaining performance.

Customization and Personalization

Consumers are increasingly seeking personalized packaging solutions. This trend is leading to a demand for customizable can coatings that allow for unique designs and finishes, catering to specific consumer preferences.

Browse Premium Research insights:

Can Coatings Market Growth Factors

Increasing Demand for Food and Beverage Packaging

Rising consumption of canned food and beverages, driven by convenience and longer shelf life. Growing popularity of metal packaging due to its durability, recyclability, and ability to maintain product freshness

The market for can coating is anticipated to expand due to the growing demand from the food and beverage sector. Longer-lasting mobile food products are becoming more popular as a result of improving consumer lifestyles, which will increase their demand in the market. For the long-term preservation of the food and beverage content, coatings are applied to the exterior and interior surfaces of food and beverage cans. While internal coatings offer limited migration and thermal stability, external coatings offer product information, brand information, trade names, brand logos, manufacturer information, and brand serial identification.

Advancements in Coating Technologies

Development of eco-friendly and sustainable coatings to meet environmental regulations and consumer preferences. Improved coatings with enhanced resistance, flexibility, and adhesion properties

Sustainability and Recyclability

Metal cans are highly recyclable, making can coatings an attractive choice for eco-conscious consumers and producers. Constant innovations in sustainable coating materials to meet safety standards and recyclability requirements

Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards

Increasing focus on food safety and quality, leading to the development of coatings that minimize interaction between food/beverages and metal cans. Growing compliance with international standards for can coatings, especially in the pharmaceutical industry

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

North America

North America holds the largest market share, primarily due to the high consumption of metal cans across various sectors, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. The United States is a key player, projected to contribute approximately 73.5% of the region's market by 2034, with a growth rate of 3.6% CAGR. The abundance of raw materials and a well-established packaging industry further enhance the demand for can coatings in this region.

Europe

In Europe, the can coatings market is characterized by a strong emphasis on sustainability and compliance with stringent environmental regulations. Countries like Germany, the UK, and France are leading the demand due to their robust food and beverage industries. The focus on eco-friendly coatings is driving innovation and growth in this mature market.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate, with a projected CAGR surpassing 5%. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and changing consumer preferences towards convenience foods are propelling the demand for metal cans and, consequently, can coatings. Countries such as China and India are significant contributors to this growth, supported by favorable government policies and a burgeoning food and beverage sector.

Can Coatings Market Leaders

PPG Industries (US)

Valspar (US)

Akzo Nobel (Netherlands)

ALTANA (Germany)

KANSAI PAINT (Japan)

Toyochem (Japan)

National Paints Factories (Jordan)

International Packaging Coatings (Germany)

TIGER Coatings (Germany)

VPL Coatings (Germany)

Recent Developments

November 2023: AkzoNobel will invest EUR 32 million (~USD 34.99 million) in a new factory at its Vilafranca site to manufacture bisphenol-free coatings for the metal packaging industry in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa). The facility will use advanced automation and has been designed to meet high eco-efficiency requirements, allowing the company to achieve significant improvements in energy and material economy. It is projected to be operational by the middle of 2025.

August 2022: PPG Industries, Inc. announced PPG INNOVEL PRO, an enhanced internal spray coating that uses no bisphenol-A (BPA) or bisphenol starting substances and provides more robust application properties for the infinitely recyclable aluminum beverage can.

Market Segmentation 2024 to 2030

Can Coatings Market by Type, 2023-2030, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Epoxy

Acrylic

Polyester

Others

Epoxy-based coatings dominate the can coatings market due to their excellent adhesion, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. They are particularly favored for food preservation as they create a strong barrier against corrosion and prevent metal traces that could lead to food contamination. The ability of epoxy coatings to withstand high temperatures during sterilization processes and their compatibility with various can shapes make them essential in the industry. Acrylic coatings are gaining traction in the market, known for their clean appearance and resistance to sulfide stains and corrosion. These coatings enhance the aesthetic appeal of cans while providing adequate protection, making them suitable for beverage and food applications. The demand for acrylic coatings is expected to grow steadily, reflecting a shift towards more visually appealing packaging solutions.

Can Coatings Market by Application, 2023-2030, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Food Can

Beverage Can

Aerosol Can

General Line Can And

Other

We can help! Our analysts can customize this market research report to meet your requirements.

Also from this source

Biostimulants Market Share Projections: CAGR of 11.4% Envisions Market Size of USD 9.51 Billion by 2030

Fire Protection Material Market Share Projections: CAGR of 8.8% Envisions Market Size of USD 5.98 billion by 2030

Flooring Market Share Projections: CAGR of 3.68% Envisions Market Size of USD 448.7 billion by 2030

Organic Fertilizers Market Share Projections: CAGR of 9.32% Envisions Market Size of USD 18.06 billion by 2030

Plastic Packaging Market Share Projections: CAGR of 5.2% Envisions Market Size of USD 564.1 billion by 2030

Polished Concrete Market Share Projections: CAGR of 5.8% Envisions Market Size of USD 3.65 billion by 2030

Specialty Chemicals Market Share Projections: CAGR of 4.1% Envisions Market Size of USD 827 Billion by 2030

Squalene Market Share Projections: CAGR of 8.9% Envisions Market Size of USD 240.11 million by 2030

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Share Projections: CAGR of 60.8% Envisions Market Size of USD 9788.87 million by 2030

3D Printing Material Market Share Projections: CAGR of 23% Envisions Market Size of USD 6 billion by 2030

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:



Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.