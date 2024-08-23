Davos 2025 Interviews: Industry Leaders To Unveil Transformative And Innovative Visions For People And Planet

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This year is more than just a meeting-it's a turning point. We have the opportunity to reshape the future of business, driving innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration” - Paolo Emilio ZaniniLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This year's annual meeting in Davos Switzerland will be the most important one yet taking place from the 13th to 17th January 2025, bringing together over 100 governments, all major international organisations, and a myriad of partners from the Forum.



Acumen is set to deliver a series of thought-provoking discussions hosted during the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. As a key contributor to one of the world's most significant platforms for dialogue on global issues, Acumen will present a campaign that unites some of the most influential voices across government, business and academia.



Moderated by Andrew Wilson, former presenter and international foreign correspondent for Sky, bringing his extensive international reporting experience and unique perspective to the forefront of these critical discussions.



These discussions will provide critical insights into the themes that will shape the future of our societies, including climate action, digital transformation, AI and automation, technological innovation, economic resilience, and social equity. With participation from industry leaders and experts across all sectors.



Jason Hill, the Programming Director for the initiative, emphasised the importance of the Davos Interviews in driving meaningful global conversations: "Our goal is to engage the world's most forward-thinking minds in a dynamic exchange of ideas. By fostering transparency, consistency, and accountability, we aim to build trust and inspire real, actionable change across industries and societies."



The Davos Interviews are expected to set the tone for global leadership at the forefront of innovative thinking and solution-driven dialogue. These interviews will not only raise important questions but also contribute to the collective actions needed to address the pressing challenges of our time.



About Acumen

Based in London, Dubai, New York and Berlin Acumen is an international video publisher, utilising film as a medium to communicate the stories of the world's biggest businesses to drive global development. Through the power of visual storytelling, Acumen generates narratives that connect people, amplify voices and inspire action.



For more information on Acumen's role in the Davos Interviews and to stay updated on the event's outcomes, please visit Davos 2025 | Acumen Media .



