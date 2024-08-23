Fuel Cells Market: Projected Growth From USD 3.55 Billion In 2023 To USD 17.91 Billion By 2030, With A CAGR Of 19.70%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global fuel cells market is expected to grow at 19.70 % CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 17.91 Billion by 2030 from USD 3.55 Billion in 2023. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market".

Exactitude Consultancy has published a new research report on "Fuel Cells Market Size 2024". The fuel cell market is rapidly evolving, driven by the increasing demand for clean and efficient energy solutions. Fuel cells are devices that convert chemical energy, typically from hydrogen, directly into electrical energy through electrochemical reactions. This process produces electricity with minimal or zero emissions, making fuel cells a promising alternative to traditional fossil fuel-based technologies. The market is primarily fueled by the falling costs of green and blue hydrogen generation and a rising demand from the automotive sector, particularly for fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs).

Growing Adoption of Fuel Cells in the Maritime Industry Set to Boost Market Expansion

The increasing usage of fuel cells in the maritime industry is poised to significantly drive market growth, primarily due to their environmental benefits and operational efficiencies. Fuel cells, particularly hydrogen fuel cells, offer a cleaner alternative to traditional combustion engines, producing only water and heat as byproducts. This aligns well with stringent environmental regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants in the maritime sector. As the International Maritime Organization (IMO) enforces regulations like the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) and emission control areas, the maritime industry is pushed towards adopting cleaner technologies, making fuel cells an attractive option. Moreover, fuel cells provide higher energy conversion efficiency compared to conventional engines, leading to lower fuel consumption and operating costs. Their silent operation enhances crew comfort and reduces noise pollution, which is particularly beneficial in sensitive marine environments. The scalability of fuel cells allows them to power various vessel types, from ferries and inland barges to larger cargo ships and passenger vessels, broadening their application scope.

Accelerating Hydrogen Consumption Initiatives Expected to Drive Demand Growth

The growing emphasis on hydrogen as a clean energy source is being propelled by various initiatives aimed at increasing its consumption, which in turn is expected to significantly boost demand in the fuel cell market. Governments and private organizations worldwide are recognizing the need to reduce carbon footprints and mitigate the adverse effects of fossil fuel combustion, such as greenhouse gas emissions and environmental degradation. In the United States, the Department of Energy (DoE) has launched programs amounting to USD 7 billion to establish clean hydrogen hubs across the country. These hubs aim to enhance community benefits through investments in clean energy, job creation, and improved energy security while striving for a carbon-neutral economy by 2050. Such initiatives not only promote hydrogen production but also foster a supportive ecosystem for its utilization in various applications, including transportation and power generation.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

North America

North America is a major player in the fuel cell market, characterized by strong government support and investment in hydrogen infrastructure. The United States is leading the charge, with a projected CAGR of 13.25% due to stringent environmental regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions. The region's established infrastructure for fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and a robust research and development ecosystem further enhance market growth. Notable projects, such as the "Tri-gen" system launched by FuelCell Energy and Toyota, exemplify the region's commitment to advancing fuel cell technology.

Europe

Europe is another key market for fuel cells, with countries like Germany, the UK, and France actively promoting the adoption of hydrogen technologies. The European Union's commitment to sustainability and reducing greenhouse gas emissions is driving investments in fuel cell systems for various applications, including transportation and stationary power generation. The region's focus on innovation and regulatory frameworks supporting clean energy solutions position it as a leader in the fuel cell market.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share of the global fuel cell market, accounting for over 65% of revenue in 2023, and is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Japan and South Korea are at the forefront, with Japan being the first country to commercialize residential fuel cell systems. Government policies encouraging the use of fuel cells for transportation and combined heat and power systems are key growth drivers. China's rapidly expanding market for fuel cells, particularly in the automotive sector, further contributes to the region's dominance.

Fuel Cells Market Leaders

1. Ballard Power Systems Inc.

2. Plug Power Inc.

3. Fuel Cell Energy Inc.

4. SFC Energy

5. Bloom Energy

6. Doosan Fuel Cell America Inc.

7. Ceres Power Holdings Plc

8. Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology B.V.

9. Intelligent Energy

10. Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC

Recent Developments

May 2024 (Expansion): FuelCell Energy and Gyeonggi Green Energy Co., Ltd. (GGE) entered into a long-term service agreement. This agreement entails GGE acquiring 42 upgraded 1.4-megawatt carbonate fuel cell modules from FuelCell Energy. These modules are designed to replace existing ones at the Hwaseong Baran Industrial Complex, the world's largest fuel cell power platform situated in Hwaseong-si.

May 20, 2024 / Ballard Power Systems unveils its 9th generation, high-performance fuel cell engine, the FCmove®-XD, at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

April 2024 (Partnership): FuelCell Energy, ExxonMobil Technology and Engineering Company (EMTEC) revised and extended their joint development agreement (JDA) focused on advancing technology to capture CO2 emissions from industrial sources while simultaneously generating electricity and hydrogen. This update enables FuelCell Energy to integrate new developments into its existing carbon capture solutions for customer-specific applications.

Market Segmentation 2024 to 2032

Fuel Cells Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

PEMFC

SOFC

PAFC

MFC

DMFC

AFC

By type, the market is divided into proton exchange membrane fuel cell(PEMFC), solid oxide fuel cell(SOFC), phosphoric acid fuel cell(PAFC), MFC, DMFC, and AFC. The Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (PEMFC) segment dominates the global market. The demand for PEMFC is higher owing to various benefits over other types. Benefits, such as flexibility in input fuel, compact design, lightweight, low cost, and solidity of electrolyte, will aid market escalation.

Fuel Cells Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units)

Portable

Stationary

Transport

According to application, the market has been segmented into portable, stationary, and transport. The transport segment will register growth at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The inclination toward clean transport is increasing across the globe. Various countries are investing in an emission-free environment, further boosting the transport segment.

