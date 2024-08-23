North America To Hold A Quarter Of Shares In The Graph Analytics Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The graph analytics was valued USD 575.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 12,359 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 36.4 %.

The market is largely driven by the increasing demand for advanced analytical solutions to enhance data science environments, rising need for constant customer engagement to improve the customer experiences, increasing adoption of analytical solution through graph database for low-latency queries and explore relationships between data in real-time, and increase in a number of product enhancement on the existing platform. However, the shortage of technical expertise to develop a high computing algorithm and lack of standardized patterns of algorithms impede the market growth.



Key Highlights



North America accounted for the largest market share of 41%, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2029)

The solution segment held the lion's share in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the services segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR

The software tools segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

The consulting services segment held about 37% of the market shares in 2019 and continues to dominate the market.

The on-premise segment held more than 55% of the market shares in 2019

The customer analytics segment accounted for the highest percentage of the pie in 2019



Key Players



Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

HP Development LP (Cray Inc)

Teradata

Lynx Analytics

Tiger graph

Neo4j

Linkurious

TIBCO Software

DataStax

FlockDB

OrientDB

Titan

Tom Sawyer

Objectivity

Expero

Kineviz



Graph Analytics Market Segmentation

By Component



Solution

Services



Consulting services

Support and maintenance services

System integrating services







By Deployment Mode



Cloud

On-premise



By Organization Size



SMEs

Large enterprises



By Application



Customer Analytics

Risk and compliance management

Recommendation engines

Route optimization

Fraud detection



By Industry Vertical



Retail and e-commerce

Healthcare

Telecom

Manufacturing

Government and public sector

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

Transportation and logistics





