North America To Hold A Quarter Of Shares In The Graph Analytics Market
Date
8/23/2024 7:01:03 AM
(MENAFN- Straits Research)
The graph analytics market was valued USD 575.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 12,359 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 36.4 %.
The market is largely driven by the increasing demand for advanced analytical solutions to enhance data science environments, rising need for constant customer engagement to improve the customer experiences, increasing adoption of analytical solution through graph database for low-latency queries and explore relationships between data in real-time, and increase in a number of product enhancement on the existing platform. However, the shortage of technical expertise to develop a high computing algorithm and lack of standardized patterns of algorithms impede the market growth.
Got questions about your regional growth of
Graph Analytics Market?
Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505
Key Highlights
North America accounted for the largest market share of 41%, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2029)
The solution segment held the lion's share in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the services segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR
The software tools segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period
The consulting services segment held about 37% of the market shares in 2019 and continues to dominate the market.
The on-premise segment held more than 55% of the market shares in 2019
The customer analytics segment accounted for the highest percentage of the pie in 2019
Key Players
Microsoft Corporation
Amazon Web Services
Oracle Corporation
IBM Corporation
HP Development LP (Cray Inc)
Teradata
Lynx Analytics
Tiger graph
Neo4j
Linkurious
TIBCO Software
DataStax
FlockDB
OrientDB
Titan
Tom Sawyer
Objectivity
Expero
Kineviz
Graph Analytics Market Segmentation
By Component
Solution
Services
Consulting services
Support and maintenance services
System integrating services
By Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-premise
By Organization Size
SMEs
Large enterprises
By Application
Customer Analytics
Risk and compliance management
Recommendation engines
Route optimization
Fraud detection
By Industry Vertical
Retail and e-commerce
Healthcare
Telecom
Manufacturing
Government and public sector
Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)
Transportation and logistics
" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods
MENAFN23082024004597010339ID1108593552
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.