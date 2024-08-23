Rio’S Iconic Theatro Municipal Launches Major Renovation With R$11 Million Investment

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Theatro Municipal do Rio de Janeiro, one of Brazil's most iconic cultural landmarks, is set to undergo a significant revitalization. This project aims to modernize its facilities and enhance the overall experience for both performers and audiences.



The renovation project, which will involve an of R$11 million, is part of a broader effort to preserve and upgrade this historic venue.



Key aspects of the renovation include installing a new floating floor system, Harlequin Floors. This system is internationally recognized and used by prestigious organizations such as the Royal Ballet in London and the Paris Opera Ballet.



This upgrade is particularly crucial for the Theatro's ballet performances. It allows dancers to execute complex techniques with greater precision and safety.



Another critical component of the renovation is restoring the Waagner Biro digital system. This system controls the stage's technical equipment, including approximately 80 scenic bars.







Currently, only the manual bars are operational, which slows down the production process. Revitalizing this system will enable us to manage performances more efficiently and with greater technical sophistication.

Theatro Municipal's Renovation

The project will proceed in phases to keep Theatro operational throughout most of the renovation period.



We'll schedule major works, like floor leveling and replacing the stage curtain, during the theater's off-season in January and February. This timing will minimize disruptions.



The Aldir Blanc National Policy for Cultural Promotion supports this revitalization. It is channeling over R$103 million into Rio de Janeiro 's cultural sector this semester alone.



This funding supports not only the Theatro Municipal but also extends to other cultural institutions. Its aim is to democratize access to culture and decentralize resources across the state.



The Theatro Municipal, which recently celebrated its 115th anniversary, is a vital part of Brazil's cultural heritage.



It remains the only institution in the country with three stable artistic bodies: a symphony orchestra, a choir, and a ballet company.



The ongoing improvements will ensure that this cultural powerhouse continues to inspire and serve future generations.

