The Unseen Slide Of Iron Ore In 2024: A Glimpse Into Global Dynamics

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Iron ore prices have plummeted by a third this year. Now valued below $100 per ton at Chinese ports, prospects for recovery appear bleak.



Sluggish steel production in China, along with tepid demand and an increase in supply, drives this downturn.



China commands a significant influence on global iron ore prices as the top steel producer. In recent weeks, volatility has been high.



On one day, the spot price dropped to a new low of $91.90 per ton, a figure not seen since November 2022.



By July 22, the price had slightly rebounded to $97 per ton, reflecting a 0.9% decrease from the previous day and totaling a 3.9% drop for the month, culminating in a 31% year-to-date loss.







Daniel Sasson, an analyst at Itaú BBA, identifies insufficient Chinese government stimuli for the real estate sector as the main cause of this weakness.



Further challenges arise as sectors like infrastructure and manufacturing, which depend on steel, also show signs of slowing. As a result, Chinese steel production has fallen by 2.7% this year, surpassing the initial 1.5% decrease forecast.



Last year, China produced 1.02 billion tons of steel. A 3% reduction in 2024 would mean 30 million fewer tons, significantly impacting iron ore demand by about 45 million tons.



To illustrate, CSN , Brazil's second-largest iron ore exporter, handles a slightly greater volume annually. Despite this, iron ore production typically increases in the second half of the year.



Major producers like Vale, CSN, and Australian companies maintain strong production rates. Itaú BBA predicts an average iron ore price of $110 per ton for 2024, implying an average of $105 per ton for the latter half, down from $120 in 2023.

Iron Ore Price Outlook

Rafael Barcellos from Bradesco BBI comments on the expected seasonal pressure on prices, which has turned out to be harsher than anticipated.



Moreover, steel demand is dwindling, leading to pronounced inventory reductions in China due to changes in long steel specifications.



Matheus Zimmermann of Manchester Investments forecasts iron ore prices to remain between $100 and $110 per ton in 2024. For 2025, he maintains an estimate of $100 per ton, awaiting equilibrium between supply and demand.



He points out that the bulk of iron ore consumption occurs in the real estate and infrastructure sectors, which are currently struggling.



Yuri Pereira at Santander notes a lack of enthusiasm for increased economic stimuli in China, predicting steady price volatility in the real estate market and controlled consumer spending.



Santander's forecast sets the closing price of iron ore at $130 per ton for 2024, adjusting to $115 in 2025. This narrative underscores a cautious outlook for iron ore prices moving forward.



It highlights the interplay between steel production, real estate health, and iron ore demand. This showcases the broader economic implications that ripple through global commodity markets.

MENAFN23082024007421016031ID1108593537