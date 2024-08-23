Man City Re-Sign Ilkay Gundogan From Barcelona On One-Year Deal

(MENAFN- IANS) Manchester, Aug 23 (IANS) English champions Manchester City have completed a one-year deal to re-sign Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona. Gundogan returns to City after having won five titles and one crown, during his first stint at City.

The midfielder spent seven hugely successful seasons at the Etihad before moving to the La side in June 2023, just 16 days after captaining City to a historic treble thanks to victory over Inter in the Champions League final in Istanbul.

“My seven years at Manchester City were a time of pure contentment for me, both on and off the pitch. I grew as a person and a player developed a special relationship with the City fans and enjoyed amazing success. It was an exceptional period in my life,” said Gundogan to Man City's media team.

In the course of his remarkable first stint at the Club, the German won five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, two Community Shields and one Champions League, making 304 appearances and scoring 60 goals.

After one full season at Barcelona, which saw him play 51 times in all competitions and help the Catalan giants finish second in La Liga, the 33-year-old is back at City as the side aims to make it five Premier League titles in succession.

“To have the opportunity to return here means so much. Everyone knows my respect for Pep – he is the best manager in the world and working with him daily makes you a better player. You feel constantly challenged, which for any professional is exactly what you want," he said.

"I cannot wait to work with him again. And what can I say about my teammates here at City...they are world-class footballers. I am genuinely delighted to have the chance to train and play alongside them. Honestly, I cannot wait to wear the City shirt again,” he added.