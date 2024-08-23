Alibaba’S Game Changer: Unleashing The Power Of China Mainland Markets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Alibaba Group Holding has shifted its listing status to Hong Kong. This change grants access to its shares for China's 220 million stock investors starting August 28.



Previously a secondary listing, it now holds a dual-primary status, enabling direct trading by Chinese investors through the Stock Connect channel.



This strategy reflects Alibaba's goal to share its capital gains with domestic investors. The company, a tech behemoth based in Hangzhou, was first listed in New York in 2014 and in Hong Kong in 2019.



With a current value of HK$1.58 trillion (US$202.7 billion), Alibaba's entry into the Stock Connect could draw up to US$12 billion in mainland investments within six months.



This move is crucial, as Alibaba has seen a 70% drop in market cap since October 2020. The new listing status aims to rejuvenate the stock by increasing liquidity and trading volumes.







Dai Ming, from Huichen Asset Management in Shanghai, predicts a significant uplift for Alibaba's shares.



The Stock Connect program started in 2014, lets Chinese investors buy Hong Kong-listed shares, while global investors can access China's US$8.2 trillion stock market.



Alibaba's inclusion is vital as it opens doors to mainland investors who couldn't previously invest in many offshore-listed Chinese companies like JD and Baidu.

Strategic Decision Amid Challenges

This strategic decision comes at a critical time. Amid government scrutiny and fierce competition, Alibaba aims to boost shareholder returns.



This includes a recent US$5.8 billion share buyback. Also, Alibaba's significant role in the Hong Kong market could uplift the entire index during economic uncertainty.



Despite gaining 8% in Hong Kong this year, Alibaba trails behind Tencent's 29% rise. Currently trading at 9.7 times estimated earnings, Alibaba's shares present an attractive investment compared to Tencent's 15.8 times.



However, challenges persist. Alibaba's revenue growth has slowed, and its core e-commerce sector is faltering.



The company's ongoing business reshuffle aims to kickstart growth, though success remains uncertain. Additionally, volatility in its U.S. ADRs mirrors broader market concerns.



Alibaba's strategic shift to a dual-primary listing and its pursuit of Stock Connect inclusion marks a pivotal chapter. This isn't just about capital; it's about strategically repositioning in a dynamic market.



Investors and analysts will closely watch this development, recognizing its potential to alter Chinese and Hong Kong market dynamics.

