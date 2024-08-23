Tripura Floods: CM Manik Saha Conducts Aerial Survey Of Affected Areas, Centre Releases Rs 40 Cr Relief| WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tripura Chief Manik Saha on Friday undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions in Agartala and Udaipur. The survey aimed to assess the extent of the damage caused by recent severe flooding in these areas.



The Chief Minister's aerial inspection comes as the central has approved a significant relief package for Tripura. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the release of Rs 40 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to support relief and recovery efforts in the state.

"Given the flood situation in Tripura, the central govt, under the leadership of Modi Ji, has approved the release of 40 crore in advance, as the central share from SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund), to provide relief to the affected people," he wrote on 'X'.

The home minister added

no matter what, "our sisters and brothers in Tripura will find the Modi govt standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them to battle these difficult times".

Following the devastating floods, which have claimed at least 22 lives and left two people missing, the Centre has also deployed extensive resources to aid the state. Eleven teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), three Army columns, and four Indian Air Force helicopters have been engaged in rescue and relief operations.

As the rain has finally subsided, the situation in Tripura is gradually improving. Approximately 65,400 individuals are currently sheltered in 450 relief camps, having been displaced by the floods that have impacted around 17 lakh people.