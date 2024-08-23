UP Road Rage Caught On Camera: Businessman, Family Scream 'Bacche Hai' As Man Attacks Car (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A businessman and his family went through a traumatic experience after their car was attacked by a man in a road rage incident.

The scary incident that happened in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun was captured on camera and the of the same is doing rounds on social media.

Alok Upadhyay, a businessman along with his family was on a return journey when he got stuck in a traffic jam.



Also read:

Indian woman falls into 8-metre deep sinkhole in Malaysia, heroic rescue unfolds (Watch)

When Upadhyay requested the accused to move his vehicle that was blocking the way, tensions flared, leading to a heated altercation that soon turned violent. What began as a routine encounter with a traffic jam quickly escalated into a harrowing ordeal.

The accused allegedly called a group of 25-30 people and violently attacked Upadhyay's car.

One of Upadhyay's family members, sitting inside the car recorded the attack. The video shows the accused aggressively shattering Upadhyay's car windows with a stick.

He is seen repeatedly attacking the car from all sides while terrified woman and children inside the car screamed in fear amid the wreckage.

"Video banao, kholna mat... bcche ro rahe hai.. bcche hai isme (you keep recording, don't open the car... kids are crying, there are kids inside car)," Upadhyay can be heard in the chaotic video as woman, children scream in the background.

Two days ago, a similar road rage incident was reported in Bengaluru. A video showing a man screaming at a couple inside a car while breaking its windscreen in the middle of a Bengaluru road had gone viral on social media. The enraged biker was seen attacking the car even as the couple screamed that they have a baby with them.