Afghanistan's Airspace Deemed 'Safer' Than Iran And Israel For International Flights

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Singapore Airlines, British Airways, and Lufthansa have significantly increased their flights over Afghanistan in recent months. The Reuters news agency reported that this is happening even though air traffic control services in Afghanistan have not yet resumed.

This shift comes after years of largely avoiding Afghanistan airspace due to the perceived dangers, particularly following the Taliban's takeover, as reported by Reuters.

When the took control three years ago, most ceased transiting through Afghanistan, a country strategically located on major routes between Asia and Europe. The suspension of air traffic control services further deterred flights over the region.

Despite the lack of resumption in these services, airlines are now viewing Afghanistan airspace as a safer alternative compared to the skies between Iran and Israel, which have become riskier due to regional tensions.

Flight data analysis from FlightRadar24 indicates a sharp increase in flights over Afghanistan, with more than seven times the number of flights in the second week of August compared to last year.

Ian Petchenik, a spokesperson for Flightradar24, noted that the evolving nature of conflicts has shifted the risk assessment for airspace usage. Airlines are now prioritizing risk mitigation, and the airspace over Afghanistan is currently seen as a safer option amidst the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel.

The trend began in mid-April when Iran launched over 300 rockets, drones, and missiles at Israel. In response, airlines like Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, and British Airways started routing a few flights daily over Afghanistan.

The increase in flights intensified following the deaths of Hezbollah's military commander Fuad Shukr and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in late July, events that heightened fears of further escalation.

However, this shift has not been without concern. Some pilots, like Otjan de Bruin of the European Cockpit Association, express discomfort with flying over conflict zones, citing the uncertainty and potential risks.

As regional tensions between Iran and Israel escalate, airlines have increasingly chosen to reroute flights over Afghanistan despite the ongoing uncertainties. This strategic shift highlights airlines' complex decisions to navigate global conflicts, balancing safety concerns with operational needs.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram