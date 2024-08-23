TIGA Games Industry Awards 2024: Tickets And Tables Now Available

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nominations period for the TIGA Games Awards 2024 has closed and Finalist shortlists are being created by the judges, so now it's all about the build-up to the big night on the evening of Thursday November 28th

at the historic

Shoreditch Town Hall .

The TIGA Games Industry Awards uniquely recognises excellence in game development, business and education, celebrating the achievements of both small and large studios, plus the companies who work with them.

Tickets and tables for the gala TIGA Awards gala dinner event are now available , and you can ensure that you and your colleagues will be in the room for the awards ceremony in just a few clicks.

All the ticketing options (both individual seats and tables of 10 are available) can be found and booked here.

For any queries relating to ticket and table sales, please contact Suzi at

[email protected] .

Opened in 1866, TIGA's awards ceremony venue played an important role in East End culture, first as a Music Hall and later as a boxing venue. The building is now run by the

Shoreditch Town Hall Trust, which has firmly established the venue as an arts, events and community space.

Here's the itinerary for what will be a fantastic evening of celebration:

18.30: Drinks Reception

19.30: Dinner

21.00: Awards Ceremony

22.30: After Show Party

01.00: Carriages

The TIGA Awards shortlists (announced in September) and winners will be chosen by a panel of industry experts – except for the Game of the Year Award, which will once again be decided by ceremony attendees, and the Outstanding Individual and Employer of the Year categories, which will be chosen by TIGA.

Find out more at

tiga/awards .

TIGA's Games Industry Awards 2024 sponsors are: Toikido (After Party Sponsor); Supermassive Games, Sumo Group, Ubisoft (Gold Sponsors); Staffordshire University, Abertay University, Lee and Thompson, Creative Wales (Silver Sponsors); Space Ape Games, Bournemouth University, Outplay Entertainment, S&B, Birmingham City University, Kwalee, Eaton Smith, Universally Speaking, Testronic, Playground Games, Film London/Game Changer (Bronze Sponsors).

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said: "This year's TIGA Awards promises to be a truly exceptional event, brimming with excitement and innovation. We're thrilled to introduce several new elements that reflect the dynamic nature of our industry. First and foremost, I'd like to thank all our generous sponsors. Also, for this year we've introduced three new award categories: Best Use of a Licence, Narrative/Storytelling, and Co-Development Partner. These additions highlight our commitment to recognising excellence across all sectors of the industry."

About TIGA:

TIGA is the trade association for the UK video games industry. TIGA's vision is to make the UK the best place in the world to develop video games. To this end, TIGA:





engages with policymakers to create an environment favourable to video games development;

enhances education and skills through our

accreditation programme ,

the

TIGA Games Education Awards

and

our education conference ;

promotes best practice through our membership services, including the

TIGA STAR Employer Award

and the

TIGA Games Industry Awards ; conducts primary research into the games sector, surveying hundreds of companies each year about the

business environment ,

support policies

and the

health of the industry .

Get in touch:

Web:



Twitter:



Facebook:



LinkedIn:



SOURCE TIGA