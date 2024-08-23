Bitget Integrates Fiat-To-Crypto Conversion With Apple Pay And Google Pay For Its 600M Combined Userbase

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, is excited to announce the integration of Apple Pay and Pay into their platform's payment system. Both integrations enable users to convert fiat to within 30 seconds, aligning with Bitget's ongoing efforts to provide secure, efficient, and user-friendly onramp solutions.

With the addition of Apple Pay and Google Pay, Bitget expands its range of payment options, further enhancing accessibility for users to buy crypto with their respective currencies. This popular payment method has gained widespread adoption in recent years, making it easier for users to hold and trade digital assets. By integrating these payment options, Bitget aims to drive adoption and provide a seamless experience on its platform. Users can now buy crypto with ease across 140+ fiat currencies and 100+ cryptocurrencies, ensuring broad accessibility and convenience.

Apple Pay allows its users to conveniently pay on iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple Watches. By adding their preferred payment method they can now buy crypto via Bitget platform. Similarly, Google Pay is a simple and secure way for users to manage finances, allowing them to make contactless payments, and purchase items online and in-apps. These services offer market-leading security and enable quick purchases with just a few taps on smartphones, enhancing the overall user experience.

Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget, commented: "With both the payment application's combined vast user base of over 650 million, we're enabling broader masses and newer audiences to interact with crypto. By offering popular payment options, we are making crypto purchases instant and easy. This integration is another step towards our vision of an equitable future world driven by crypto's evolution."

This integration builds upon Bitget's existing comprehensive payment gateway, which already includes leading services like Advcash, Banxa, Mercuryo and more. The platform currently supports the purchase of crypto with more than 140 fiat currencies and has previously expanded its support for fiat gateways in the Middle East region, Africa and South East Asia. The inclusion of Apple Pay and Google Pay provides users with more streamlined trading experience with the flexibility to buy crypto almost instantly.

These collaborations have simplified fiat-to-crypto purchases, allowing users to seamlessly convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in their daily life. It further exemplifies Bitget's commitment to financial inclusivity and aligns with its mission to provide users with secure and efficient trading options.

For more information on how to use Apple Pay and Google Pay to buy crypto, visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 30 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at