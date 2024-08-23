An increase in the global green automotive industry.

One of the major factors that is estimated to propel the growth of SOEC electrolyzers in the global market is the increasing demand for the hydrogens as a fuel for the automotive industries. The demand for hydrogen vehicles has grown significantly in recent years, especially as hydrogen vehicles offer multiple benefits to the operators over the ICE and electric vehicles. Hydrogen vehicles or Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs) reduce the carbon footprint of vehicles and offer lower operational costs. Hydrogen is a form of clean energy source, and it also reduces the time of refill as compared to the charging time of an EV.

The global demand for hydrogen or fuel cell electric vehicles has witnessed a constant increase and is further expected to increase with the introduction of new vehicles and technologies in the global market. The total sale of FCEVs in China in 2022 was recorded at about 5,447 units, which increased to about 5,600 units in 2023. Similarly, in 2022, about 2,708 FCEVs were sold in the US market, which increased to about 2,992 in 2023 as stated by Hydrogen Insight.

Similarly, various companies and brands have introduced new FCEVs in the global and regional markets, pushing the demand for hydrogen as a fuel for vehicles. For instance, in February 2024, Honda, a global automotive producer, unveiled its latest FCEV, CR-V e:FCEV, one of the first production hydrogen vehicles in the American market. Similarly, in 2022, the Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd, along with the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways launched Toyota Mirai in the Indian automotive market, one of the world's most advanced FCEVs, developed by the Toyota Corporation.

The growing demand for energy in the global market.

Energy is among the most important elements that are required for the survival of the global infrastructure, especially with the increasing technological developments. Hydrogen is considered an optimum and most efficient replacement for natural or fossil fuels, as it offers almost similar properties and produces less or zero emissions.

The global energy consumption has grown significantly, about 2.2% in 2023, a historic growth, as stated by Enerdata in its energy consumption report. The organization stated that in 2022, about 325 Mtoe of energy was consumed by Brazil, which increased to about 336 Mtoe. Similarly, the energy consumption of India and Russia was recorded at about 1,081 and 836 Mtoe respectively, which expanded to about 1,135 and 838 Mtoe in 2023.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a significant share of the SOEC Electrolyzer market.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to attain a greater market share in the SOEC electrolyzer market in the forecasted year, as the region offers few of the fastest growing economies, in which the consumption of energies is growing significantly, as compared to all other regions. The Enerdata stated in its report that the annual energy consumption of China in 2023, grew by about 6.6% from 2022, and received twice the growth as compared to 2010 to 2019 time period. Similarly, the annual energy consumption of India grew by about 5.1% in 2023, as compared to 2022.

These countries use energy mostly produced by fossil fuel, but the governments of these countries, along with other countries in the region, shift to a greener form of energy, like hydrogen. Furthermore, the use of hydrogen as a fuel for automotive is also expected to boost the demand for SOEC electrolyzers in the region, as the demand for hydrogen is expected to grow with an increase in the sales of the FCEVs in the regions. The region offers one of the biggest FCEV markets in the globe, and also many companies like Honda and Toyota, offer FCEV technologies and are based in the region.

In April 2024, Mitsubishi Heavy Industry begins the operations of its new 400kW SOEC test module for higher hydrogen efficiency. The company claims that the electrolytic efficiency of the module was about 3.5kWh/Nm3, achieving 101% higher HHV, with higher heating values.

In March 2024, Topsoe demonstrated their new achievement by unveiling the first batch of results, which involved 12 stacks and 1200 cells of SOECs, that operated successfully at a combined power of 35kW, and this power was maintained for over 2250 hours. In March 2024, a hydrogen tech firm Bloom Energy signed a contract with Shell Plc., to study large-scale decarbonization solutions, which aims to utilize the properties of SOEC hydrogen technology.

