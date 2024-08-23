Infrastructure As A Service (Iaas) Market With In-Detailed Competitor Analysis, Forecast To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The infrastructure as a service (iaas) was valued at $51.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $481.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2021 to 2030.

The SMEs segment is expected to capture largest market share in the coming years, owing to increase in demand for unlimited storage, security, protected networks, and low-cost IT expenditure.

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) refers to online services that provide high-level APIs for accessing different low-level features of underlying network infrastructure, such as physical computer resources, location, data partitioning, scaling, security, and backup. Increase in knowledge of various cloud computing services, such as public, private, and hybrid cloud services, as well as increase in internet penetration in emerging nations and desire for cost-effective and flexible computing services propel the market growth. Furthermore, market expansion is expected to be aided by integration of artificial intelligence and demand for IaaS from SMEs.

Furthermore, growth in demand for low-cost IT infrastructure and faster data accessibility propels growth of the global infrastructure as a service market. In addition, increase in cloud adoption across several industry verticals is also positively impacting growth of the market. However, security concerns over private cloud deployment hampers the market growth. On the contrary, growth in cloud adoption among SMEs is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Region wise, the infrastructure as a service market was dominated by North America in 2020 as it is home to some of the major players in IaaS, which makes it a lucrative hub for innovation in the market. Amazon Web Services, Inc., a major player in the IaaS market in North America is investing heavily in solutions in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to high adoption of cloud technology, growth in need to access to new refined functionality, and rise in need to provide business units more direct control over sourcing of their own IT solutions in the region.

The key players that operate in the IaaS market are Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Web Services, inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Google Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle corporation, RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC., and Redcentric Plc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

