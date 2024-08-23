FFOLKES ANNOUNCES £2.5 MILLION INVESTMENT IN NEW WEST NORFOLK SPA FACILITY

(MENAFN- Pressat) New Spa Set to Enhance Guest Experience and Boost Local Employment in Norfolk

[King's Lynn, Norfolk, August 15, 2024]: Ffolkes, a unique hotel & dining destination in Hillington, is excited to announce a substantial £2.5 million in the development of a state-of-the-art spa facility, set to open in late summer 2025.

Ffolkes Spa will be a luxurious haven for relaxation and rejuvenation, featuring an extensive thermal experience; including five hot tubs, three saunas, three steam rooms, various relaxation spaces, rooms, and a lounge and bar, making it the largest and best-equipped facility of its kind in Norfolk.

In 2023, the UK Spa Market was valued at £3.1 billion and is projected to reach £5.7 billion by 2032. Ffolkes' new spa facility is perfectly positioned to meet this growing demand, providing a leading wellness destination for Norfolk and East Anglia.

Additionally, twelve of Ffolkes' bedrooms will have direct access to the spa, enhancing the guest experience and complementing the recently-opened Spa Cabins with private hot tub and sauna facilities. The development is anticipated to create new jobs in the community, including positions for reception staff, spa attendants, cleaners, and therapists.

“We are thrilled to bring this exciting new offering to Ffolkes and the Norfolk community,” said Iain Wilson, Owner of Ffolkes.“Having run a successful spa offering at The Pigs, Edgefield, since 2017, this investment demonstrates our commitment to providing top-tier spa experiences for our guests, supporting local employment, and servicing a growing demand for wellness experiences, especially in the East Anglia region.”

The new spa will provide exclusive day guest access to holders of a Norfolk Passport, a free-to-join membership programme providing exclusive perks across leading Norfolk experiences, including: The Pigs at Edgefield, Byfords of Holt, The Assembly House in Norwich, Shirehall Apartments in Holt, and Beachside Apartments in Sheringham. Find out more at:

About Ffolkes

Ffolkes is a quirky and characterful hotel in Hillington, King's Lynn, formerly an old coaching inn. With 23 funky bedrooms, three Spa Cabins, container golf, and street food vendors cooking up a storm in the kitchen, it's the ultimate hub for FEAST, STAY, PLAY. With Sandringham Hall and Gardens just a short drive away and expansive sandy beaches as little as a 15-minute drive away, it's the ideal base for a north Norfolk stay.

The hotel is also home to Stables, a self-contained wedding and events venue that caters for up to 200 people and hosts a variety of fun and funky events throughout the year. Learn more at or follow @theffolkes on Instagram.