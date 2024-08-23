Yasamal Library Educates Readers On Climate Change Conference
Date
8/23/2024 6:08:52 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Yasamal District Centralized Library System has conducted an
information hour "What is COP29?", Azernews
reports.
During this session, library staff engaged with readers by
posing the question, "What is COP29?" to spark their curiosity and
interest in the topic. The staff provided informative handouts that
offered more detailed insights.
As part of the initiative, it was noted that Azerbaijan is set
to host the 29th session of the conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29) this November.
This event is significant as it brings together representatives
from various countries to address critical issues related to
climate change.
It was noted that more detailed information about the COP is
reflected in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
The ultimate goal of the Convention is to prevent all human-made
interventions in the climate system that could be considered
dangerous.
Azerbaijan's hosting of this session highlights its commitment
to international discussions on environmental matters.
Azerbaijan has a strong track record of hosting international
events and has chosen Baku Stadium as the venue for COP29.
MENAFN23082024000195011045ID1108593434
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.