Yasamal Library Educates Readers On Climate Change Conference

Laman Ismayilova

Yasamal District Centralized Library System has conducted an information hour "What is COP29?", Azernews reports.

During this session, library staff engaged with readers by posing the question, "What is COP29?" to spark their curiosity and interest in the topic. The staff provided informative handouts that offered more detailed insights.

As part of the initiative, it was noted that Azerbaijan is set to host the 29th session of the of the Parties to the UN Framework on Climate Change (COP29) this November.

This event is significant as it brings together representatives from various countries to address critical issues related to climate change.

It was noted that more detailed information about the COP is reflected in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The ultimate goal of the Convention is to prevent all human-made interventions in the climate system that could be considered dangerous.

Azerbaijan's hosting of this session highlights its commitment to international discussions on environmental matters.

Azerbaijan has a strong track record of hosting international events and has chosen Baku Stadium as the venue for COP29.