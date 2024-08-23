EZ Ryde4life Program Hits Major Milestone: Over 10,000 Rides In July!

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) On July 26, 2024, the EZ Ryde4Life program celebrated an extraordinary achievement-surpassing 10,000 rides in a single month, with several days remaining! Since its inception in 2018, when we provided just 10,000 rides, the program has grown tenfold, delivering over 100,000 rides in 2024 alone.



In New Jersey, all 21 counties and numerous municipalities offer free for seniors and disabled residents. However, due to limited resources, the EZ Ryde4Life program steps in to supplement these services at a relatively low cost. We currently partner with agencies in Essex, Bergen, and Monmouth counties to provide rides for their residents.



Additionally, several nonprofits have teamed up with us to meet the transportation needs of their clients, staff, and volunteers. These organizations recognize the potential of our innovative approach to operating, managing, and financing transportation systems, allowing them to better serve their communities.



More than 95% of our rides are funded by nonprofit, county, and municipal partners. For some of the remaining 5% without sponsors, EZ Ryde4Life offers up to 16 discounted rides each month for just $5 per ride. We also provide an additional 16 rides for dialysis patients.



The success of the EZRyde4Life program can be attributed to its simplicity, ease of use, quick launch, and scalability. We offer customized services tailored to the operational needs and budgets of our partners, all without requiring long-term commitments.



Currently, rides are provided through Lyft and Uber vehicles, with plans to expand to additional providers in the future. Our customized software, Qryde, has been instrumental in meeting the growing operational needs of our clients. We also owe a debt of gratitude to our public sector partners, NJ TRANSIT and North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA), who help defray a significant portion of the program's administrative costs.



EZ Ride is promoting the EZ Ryde4Life program at several events, where our staff will be available to provide details and answer questions. Join us at the upcoming Annual Bergen County Senior Festival on September 12 at Van Saun County Park in Paramus, New Jersey.



For more information about EZ Ryde4Life, please email ... or call Kinga Skora at (201) 939-4242 ext. 131.

