Endocrine Testing Market Set To Reach US$17.574 Billion By 2029: Rising Prevalence Of Hormonal Imbalances To Propel The Endocrine Testing Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Endocrine Testing - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global endocrine testing market has entered a phase of accelerated growth, projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.35% from 2024 to 2029 As the incidence of hormonal imbalances and disorders continue to rise globally, the sector is experiencing an upsurge in demand for sophisticated endocrine testing methods. Innovative technologies are being developed to answer this growing need, though associated costs may present a barrier to rapid market expansion.



Advancements in diagnostic technologies are paving the way for more efficient and precise endocrine testing. Product development initiatives, like the introduction of free T4 ELISA test kits, exemplify the industry's efforts to provide advanced medical solutions. Additionally, demographic shifts such as increasing numbers of diabetics, geriatrics, and obese individuals, coupled with heightened public health consciousness, are expected to stimulate market growth further.

Drivers of Growth: TSH Tests and Geriatric Demography

The market for thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) tests is on the rise due to a global spike in thyroid disorders. Changes in lifestyle and age-related hormonal alterations, particularly in the growing elderly population, have been identified as major contributors to market growth, amplified by increasing rates of type 2 diabetes and other endocrine conditions.

Challenges: The High Cost of Technology

Despite promising developments, the high cost associated with the research and development of new endocrine tests may slow down the pace of market growth. The price of advanced testing can be a barrier to entry for some users, potentially restraining the market from reaching its full potential.

Global Market Outlook

North America is anticipated to spearhead the global endocrine testing market. Key factors include superior healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of endocrine disorders, increased health awareness, and robust support from regulatory bodies. Dramatic rises in healthcare spending further sustain the market's trajectory towards continual growth in this region.

Recent Developments

Recent collaborations and investments across the globe reflect a dedicated approach to improving endocrine health, particularly in the domain of diabetes management. Initiatives like the Changing Diabetes® in Children project stand as testimony to the potential of public and private partnerships in enhancing access to critical healthcare services.

The global endocrine testing market is segmented by technology – including Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) and Immunoassays – and by application, end users, and geography. This segmentation offers insight into the various facets of the market, providing an understanding of its comprehensive nature and the diverse needs it aims to meet.

Consistent innovation, demographic shifts, and an ever-present demand for advanced healthcare solutions are set to drive the endocrine testing market towards significant growth in the coming years.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $11.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $17.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



Randox Laboratories Ltd

Abbott

Agilent Technologies, Inc

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Siemens Medical Solutions Thermo Fisher Scientific

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Global Endocrine Testing Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900